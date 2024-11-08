Video: Julia Michaels Signals New Era with Latest Single 'Heaven II'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Multi-diamond and platinum-certified powerhouse Julia Michaels marks the beginning of a brand-new era with the release of her latest single, "Heaven II," out everywhere now.

With an accompanying official music video directed by Blythe Thomas, and shot in Los Angeles, the release is a surefire signal to the world that Ms. Michaels is taking the reins and stepping into her power like never before. In her own words: "It's about love. Sex. Infatuation. Longing. Desire. Freedom. And my hot ass boyfriend."

No one has had more of an impact on reshaping the pop landscape than GRAMMY nominated Julia Michaels, whose razor-sharp perspective on love, loss, and the wide spectrum of the human experience has deservedly catapulted her to the forefront of her industry. Lauded for her work on hit singles by artists like Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, P!NK, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Hailee Steinfeld, The Chicks, Keith Urban, Jessie Ware, and more, Julia has spent the last decade honing her craft and delivering fans some of the most evocative music of a generation.

Now with 13+ billion combined primary artist streams, 60+ billion credited streams, 18 RIAA Diamond and 194 Platinum Accreditations, 40 billion combined video views, five GRAMMY nominations, plus countless songwriting credits, including songs on both Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa's latest studio albums, Julia Michaels is truly owning her mastery, experience and genuine talent with her own body of work, uncensored and unapologetically so.

About Julia Michaels

In 2017, Julia Michaels released her 5x-platinum selling debut single "Issues." A year later, her peers recognized her stunning work with Grammy Award nominations for "Best New Artist" and "Song of the Year." She released a series of critically acclaimed EPs, including 2017's fan-favorite Nervous System and 2019's critically acclaimed Inner Monologue Part 1 and Inner Monologue Part 2. She also embarked on The Inner Monologue Tour, which marked her first-ever U.S. headline tour following an enviable run touring with Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, and P!NK. 2021 saw Julia release her highly anticipated full-length debut album, Not In Chronological Order, while her music continued to connect with songs like "What A Time" and "Heaven" going on to achieve Platinum status.

To date, she has also notched 25 Billboard Hot 100 entries as a songwriter, including two number 1's for Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me," in addition to four top 10 hits. She received her third Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Song Of The Year" for the hit song "If The World Was Ending" and her fourth Grammy Award nomination for her work on H.E.R.'s album Back of My Mind. With the release of "Sorry To Me Too" at the end of 2022, Julia gave fans a taste of what they can expect from her next chapter as a solo artist. She recently contributed original songs for the Disney film, "Wish," starring Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. She continues collaborations to extend her incredible songwriting legacy.

Comments