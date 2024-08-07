Video: Joseph Releases New Single 'Starting Over At The End'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Indie pop sister group Joseph have released the new single "Starting Over At The End." The song was co-written, produced and mixed by Luke Niccoli. It is accompanied by an official video directed, produced and edited by Natalie Closner.

"Starting Over At The End" is Joseph's first new music since the release of their critically acclaimed 2023 album 'The Sun.' It is the group's first single since their sister Allie Closner decided to step away from performing and touring with Joseph. "Meegan and I wrote this song processing all the complex feelings of ending one life chapter and beginning another,” Natalie explains. “We’ve both been through a lot of change in the last couple years with relationships ending and moving cities and now our band effectively going from three to two. With that much change comes so much loss but also so much gained. It’s not as simple as being sad about not being on the road with our sister, although that sadness is certainly moving through, and it’s not only hope for a dream of the future, although that thrums low underneath it, and it’s not only the sharp fear of the unknown, even though that strikes regularly… it’s all of it at once. It’s always scary starting over cause you’re always starting over at the end."

Joseph will head out on a national tour this fall to celebrate 10 years of their debut album ‘Native Dreamer Kin.’ They plan to perform the album in its entirety including fan favorites like “Cloudline” and “Lifted Away.”

Raised in a musical household (their father was a jazz singer and drummer, their mother was a theater teacher), Joseph officially formed in 2014 and got their start playing house shows, quickly landing a deal with ATO Records. After making their widely lauded debut with 2015’s ‘I’m Alone, No You’re Not,’ which featured their hit song, “White Flag,” the band went on to attract the attention of artists such as Billie Eilish, and tour with the likes of James Bay, Amos Lee and The Shins, in addition to taking the stage at major festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Glastonbury, and more.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

AUG 9, 2024 - HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER - BEND, OR &

SEP 6, 2024 - FIRST AVENUE - MINNEAPOLIS, MN %

SEP 7, 2024 - THALIA HALL - CHICAGO, IL %

SEP 8, 2024 - HI-FI INDY - INDIANAPOLIS, IN %

SEP 9, 2024 - THE ARK - ANN ARBOR, MI %

SEP 11, 2024 - (LE) POISSON ROUGE -NEW YORK, NY %

SEP 12, 2024 - SIXTH & I - WASHINGTON, DC %

SEP 14, 2024 - CANNERY HALL - NASHVILLE, TN %

SEP 20, 2024 - THE KESSLER THEATER - DALLAS, TX %

SEP 21, 2024 - STABLE HALL - SAN ANTONIO, TX %

SEP 22, 2024 - THE HEIGHTS THEATER - HOUSTON, TX %

OCT 4, 2024 - CRESCENT BALLROOM - PHOENIX, AZ %

OCT 5, 2024 - THE PICO UNION PROJECT - LOS ANGELES, CA %

OCT 8, 2024 - HERBST THEATRE - SAN FRANCISCO, CA %

OCT 10, 2024 - THE MOORE THEATRE - SEATTLE, WA %

OCT 11, 2024 - MOUNT BAKER THEATRE - BELLINGHAM, WA %

OCT 12, 2024 - MCMENAMINS GRAND LODGE - FOREST GROVE, OR %

& With Trampled With Turtles

% With Becca Mancari

Comments