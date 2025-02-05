Video: Japanese Breakfast Performs 'Orlando in Love' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Japanese Breakfast performed a gorgeous rendition of “Orlando In Love” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The track is the lead single from the band’s recently announced new album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), out March 21st on Dead Oceans.

Japanese Breakfast’s world tour tour in support of the album kicks off at Coachella on April 12th. Tickets for all shows are available now at japanesebreakfast.rocks/tour

Produced by Grammy Award winner Blake Mills — an innovator of uncommon subtlety, known for his work with everyone from Bob Dylan to Fiona Apple and quietly regarded as many a legacy artist’s favorite guitar player — and tracked at the venerable Sound City in Los Angeles — birthplace of After The Gold Rush, Fleetwood Mac and Nevermind among other classics — the record sees front-woman and songwriter Michelle Zauner pull back from the bright extroversion that defined its predecessor Jubilee to examine the darker waves that roil within, the moody, fecund field of melancholy, long held to be the psychic state of poets on the verge of inspiration. The result is an artistic statement of purpose: a mature, intricate, contemplative work that conjures the romantic thrill of a gothic novel.

For Melancholy Brunettes follows a transformative period in Zauner’s life during which her GRAMMY nominated breakthrough album Jubilee and her bestselling memoir Crying In H Mart catapulted her into the cultural mainstream, delivering on her deepest artistic ambitions. Reflecting on that success, Zauner came to appreciate the irony of desire, which so often commingles bliss and doom. “I felt seduced by getting what I always wanted,” she says. “I was flying too close to the sun, and I realized if I kept going I was going to die.”

TOUR DATES:

Apr 12 & 19 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Apr 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater (ACL Live) *

Apr 24 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Apr 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

Apr 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

Apr 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

May 1 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

May 2 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed * - SOLD OUT

May 3 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

May 5 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

May 6 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

May 7 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

May 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * - SOLD OUT

May 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * - SOLD OUT

May 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

May 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark *

May 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark *

Jun 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jun 24 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Jun 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia

Jun 26 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Jun 29 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

Jun 30 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

Jul 3 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Jul 4-6 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2025

Jul 8 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

July 10-12 - Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

Aug 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

Aug 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

Aug 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic * - SOLD OUT

Aug 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sep 1 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater *

Sep 6 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

Sep 9 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater *

* w/ Ginger Root

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Comments