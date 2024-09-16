Video: Indie-Pop Libby Tisler Releases Lyric Video for 'Visine'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville-based indie-pop artist Libby Tisler unveils the lyric video for her final single, “Visine,” (released September 4), in preparation of her debut EP Hopping Dimensions — set to drop on Friday, September 27.

“Visine” radiates with optimism, a love song that captures Libby’s hopeful outlook on future romances. The lyric video features Libby dancing around in a sun drenched field at golden hour, with her hopeful outlook represented in the carefree movements and vast landscape beyond her. A celebration of personal growth, Libby uses the track to shed the weight of past relationships and embrace the bright possibilities ahead.

“‘Visine’ is one of the first happy love songs I’ve ever written,” Libby shares. “I remember writing it sitting in bed in my old apartment. I can’t see far distances well so I loved the idea of writing a song all about eyes and not seeing the amazing things that were coming and now having it all be so clear. I wanted the song, especially the chorus and bridge, to sound like how it feels for me to be in love.”

Describing Hopping Dimensions as a “coming of age story,” Libby begins from a low point in life, illustrating the struggle to emerge from darkness, learn how to cope, let go, and find joy in change. “It almost feels like things are too good to possibly be in the same dimension as when things were bad — it feels like you literally hopped dimensions,” Libby explains. “The song ‘Hopping Dimensions,’ which I centered the EP around, actually originated from a dream I had where it felt so real and I wondered if I had actually hopped dimensions in my sleep.” Slated for release just after World Dream Day on September 25, the project’s origin is channeled through pensive lyrics and starry-eyed vocals. With melodious acoustic guitars, rich background vocals, and deliberate instrumentation, Libby’s main focus will always be the story before her, with the understanding that each listener will extract something different from her writing.

The third single off the project, “Age of Reason,” (released August 7) delves into themes of personal growth and self-discovery, with lyrics that capture the nuances of change and the path to healing. The song’s lively and engaging sound is driven by upbeat acoustics and percussion, creating a captivating listening experience that complements Libby’s reflective words.

Her sophomore single, “The Artist” (released July 10) brings Libby’s signature stark imagery to life, using various artistic mediums to convey the agony of heartbreak. Her emotive vocals reach a peak at the bridge, where intensified drumming mirrors the frustration of a turbulent relationship.

The EP’s lead single, “End of an Era,” (released June 12) is a vulnerable, dreamy track that captures the tension experienced during transitional phases before achieving happiness. The lyric video features scenes of rushing waterfalls and blooming foliage, grounding images that symbolize the essential changes after heartbreak.

TRACKLISTING FOR HOPPING DIMENSIONS:

“The Artist”

“End of An Era”

“Hopping Dimensions”

“Age of Reason”

“Visine”

“Conspire”

Libby has always channeled her emotions into her music, perfecting her craft through a straightforward songwriting process: she hits the record button and strums her guitar until something sticks. Her dreamy, indie-pop sound finds beauty in the ordinary, crafting intricate metaphors from the unexpected moments of everyday life. Immersed in dreams and nostalgia, she blends melancholic lyrics with airy harmonies, reflecting on life’s journey.

After a lifetime of playing her dad’s old guitar, Libby took her talents from Rhode Island to Tulane University in New Orleans to study music. Her passion eventually led her to Nashville, where she now resides, spending her days writing between sessions with her producer Alex Bonyata at Blue House Studio. Libby’s insightful perspective on life has guided her through each transition, inspiring her debut project. “I think it’s okay to feel elated and dance in the sun when life feels like summer, and to take the time you need to change and grow when it feels like winter,” she reflects. Libby’s knack for using familiar symbols in profound ways allows listeners to interpret her lyrics uniquely, much like how life’s experiences vary from person to person.

CATCH LIBBY TISLER LIVE:

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE Monday, September 16 Nashville, TN The Virgin Hotel Monday, September 30 Nashville, TN The Vinyl Lounge Tuesday, October 29 Nashville, TN The CAMBRIA Hotel

Photo Credit: Tracey Tisler

