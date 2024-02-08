Video: IDLES Play 'Gift Horse' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The performance was in support of their forthcoming new album TANGK, out February 16th

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Video: IDLES Play 'Gift Horse' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

After surprising NYC fans on Tuesday night with a very special Bowery Ballroom performance, IDLES took to the stage again last night to perform "Gift Horse" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of their forthcoming new album TANGK, out February 16th on Partisan Records. Watch the performance here and pre-order TANGK HERE.

IDLES' have huge touring plans for the year ahead have already seen several shows sell-out almost a year in advance. They just announced their biggest NYC area show to date at Forest Hills Stadium on September 27th with indie icons The Walkmen. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, February 9th at 10:00AM ET. Please see HERE for ticket details and a full list of all upcoming international shows.

IDLES' latest single, “Gift Horse,” continues to showcase the band's ever-growing ambition with the new record, an album that celebrates love, communion and all of those powerful emotions that make existence worthwhile. “Gift Horse” followed the mantric euphoria of “Dancer” and the soulful slowburner “Grace”.

TANGK is set to propel IDLES a leap beyond what they achieved with CRAWLER, a record which extended one of the most inspiring band/fanbase connections around while also landing their first two Grammy Award nominations. Excitement for the album saw all 2000 copies of a limited edition Blood Records 10” format sell-out in just thirty minutes, yet a range of physical products remain available HERE, notably a translucent pink vinyl that is available exclusively via select indie stores and a clear smoke vinyl with a matching PVC sleeve from their official webstore.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2024

Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) (SOLD OUT)

Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)

Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)

Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena

MARCH 2024

March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik

March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)

March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)

March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena (SOLD OUT)

March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)

March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen (SOLD OUT)

March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)

March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith

March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

MAY 2024

May 02 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (SOLD OUT)

May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

JUNE 2024

Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore 

Jun 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

JULY 2024

July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)

July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series

July 21st - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes

SEPTEMBER 2024

Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)

Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS 

Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Sep 27 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

OCTOBER 2024

Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

NOVEMBER 2024

Nov 16 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Nov 20 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall (SOLD OUT)

Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)

Nov 26 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)

Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

Nov 30 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024

Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

Dec 04 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

Dec 08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Photo by Daniel Topete



