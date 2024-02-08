Video: IDLES Play 'Gift Horse' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The performance was in support of their forthcoming new album TANGK, out February 16th
After surprising NYC fans on Tuesday night with a very special Bowery Ballroom performance, IDLES took to the stage again last night to perform "Gift Horse" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of their forthcoming new album TANGK, out February 16th on Partisan Records. Watch the performance here and pre-order TANGK HERE.
IDLES' have huge touring plans for the year ahead have already seen several shows sell-out almost a year in advance. They just announced their biggest NYC area show to date at Forest Hills Stadium on September 27th with indie icons The Walkmen. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, February 9th at 10:00AM ET. Please see HERE for ticket details and a full list of all upcoming international shows.
IDLES' latest single, “Gift Horse,” continues to showcase the band's ever-growing ambition with the new record, an album that celebrates love, communion and all of those powerful emotions that make existence worthwhile. “Gift Horse” followed the mantric euphoria of “Dancer” and the soulful slowburner “Grace”.
TANGK is set to propel IDLES a leap beyond what they achieved with CRAWLER, a record which extended one of the most inspiring band/fanbase connections around while also landing their first two Grammy Award nominations. Excitement for the album saw all 2000 copies of a limited edition Blood Records 10” format sell-out in just thirty minutes, yet a range of physical products remain available HERE, notably a translucent pink vinyl that is available exclusively via select indie stores and a clear smoke vinyl with a matching PVC sleeve from their official webstore.
FEBRUARY 2024
Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) (SOLD OUT)
Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)
Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)
Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik
March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)
March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)
March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena (SOLD OUT)
March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)
March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen (SOLD OUT)
March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)
March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith
March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
MAY 2024
May 02 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (SOLD OUT)
May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)
May 08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)
May 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
JUNE 2024
Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
Jun 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
JULY 2024
July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)
July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series
July 21st - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER 2024
Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)
Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Sep 27 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
OCTOBER 2024
Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER 2024
Nov 16 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)
Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Nov 20 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall (SOLD OUT)
Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)
Nov 26 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)
Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)
Nov 30 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024
Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
Dec 04 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
Dec 08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
Photo by Daniel Topete
