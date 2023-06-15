Video: Greta Van Fleet Release 'Farewell For Now' Performance Video

'Farewell For Now' is the latest track to be unveiled from the band’s highly anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, out July 21.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Following the release of their new song 'Farewell For Now' on Friday, Grammy-Award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet have revealed a live performance video of the track, filmed at their Sacramento show on the Dreams in Gold Tour in March, 2023.

“On ‘Farewell For Now’ we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage and savour the magic created by the audience-music phenomena,” notes bassist Sam Kiszka. “But we must pack up and go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we’ll be back soon.”

'Farewell For Now' is the latest track to be unveiled from the band’s highly anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, out July 21st on Lava/Republic/EMI Records.

Greta Van Fleet are set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Wembley Arena and more; see below for a complete list of dates. The Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Black Honey and, in the UK and Ireland, Mt. Joy.

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kizska, guitarist Jake Kizska, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kizska and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

GRETA VAN FLEET LIVE

July 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena*
July 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena*
July 28—Houston, TX—Toyota Center*
July 31—Denver, CO—Ball Arena*
August 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Arena*
August 4—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*
August 5—Portland, OR—Veterans Memorial Coliseum*
August 8—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena*
August 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum*
August 12—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena*
September 3—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center†
September 6—Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena†
September 8—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena†
September 11—Washington DC—Capital One Arena†
September 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden†
September 15—Boston, MA—TD Garden†
September 16-17—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now Festival 2023
September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center†
September 22—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse†
September 23—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†
November 6—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle^
November 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome^
November 9—Paris, France—Accor Arena^
November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National^
November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley^
November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena^
November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena^
November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro^
November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum+
November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith+
November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena+
December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club+
December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center+
December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno+
September 20, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~
September 27, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~

*with Kaleo
†with Surf Curse
^with Mt. Joy
+with Black Honey
~as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour

 Photo credit: Neil Krug



