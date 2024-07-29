Video: Gouge Away Share Video for 'No Release'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of the release of their third full-length LP Deep Sage, Gouge Away have announced a November tour with Initiate and COLD GAWD in tow, and now they've revealed a music video for album single "No Release." The band comments, "Our friend, Clara Griot, came out to our recent show in Paris with Teenage Wrist and Angel Dust. She filmed and edited a mini-doc of our day there, using behind-the-scenes and live footage from the show. It came out so cool, we asked if she could use the show footage to make a music video for our song, No Release. She did such an amazing job. It's extra cool because the show was so fun and now we'll always have this video to look back at it."

Deep Sage was released March 15th and Gouge Away has been on tour nonstop in support of it, and they'll close out the year on a west coast headline run followed by a string of shows in Brazil in November. Gouge Away comments, "We're really looking forward to this tour. We've been trying to get something together with Initiate for years, and COLD GAWD are a great band full of new friends. It's exciting to bring bands together who we not only respect musically, but who we're excited to hang out with as well."

Gouge Away, live:

Nov. 2 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project ^

Nov. 3 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall ^

Nov. 4 Corvallis, OR @ C3 Ballroom ^

Nov. 6 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill ^

Nov. 7 Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid ^

Nov. 8 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Underground ^

Nov. 9 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ^

Nov. 11 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^

Nov. 15 Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Experience Music %

Nov. 16 Curitiba, BR @ Basement Cultural %

Nov. 17 Sao Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club %

^ with Initiate, COLD GAWD

% with Joyce Manor

Photo Credit: Ali Beaudette

