Video: Goo Goo Dolls Perform Latest Single 'Run All Night' on THE TALK

On Friday, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls joined The Talk on CBS for a performance of their latest single “Run All Night,” an uplifting ballad about escaping from your circumstances and finding hope in the unknown.

In addition, the band's deluxe reissue of their Christmas album It's Christmas All Over (Again) is out now via Warner Records, featuring a brand new holiday track “Who's Gonna Hear Their Wish?.” Fan's can listen to the album HERE and watch/share the lyric video for “Who's Gonna Hear Their Wish?” HERE.

Earlier this fall, Goo Goo Dolls released Live At The Academy, which was recorded during their CMJ Music Marathon performance in New York City on November 21, 1995. Fans can purchase a 3LP or 2CD set of Live At The Academy HERE as well as an album T-Shirt HERE.

In 1995, the rapidly ascending three-piece traveled to New York City for CMJ Music Marathon. Prior to playing their biggest show in New York at the time, the group delivered a stripped-down soundcheck performance for Tom Calderone's radio station “Dare to be Different" on 92.7 FM, which was mixed and recorded by legendary producer Jerry Finn (Blink-182, The Offspring).

Not only was it the first time the trio had ever recorded a live show, but it was their debut acoustic performance in front of a live audience. Both the soundcheck performance and the group's show at The Academy captured a special moment in their blossoming career.

Goo Goo Dolls also released a special edition vinyl of their iconic record Dizzy Up The Girl. The limited edition reissue is pressed on metallic silver vinyl, celebrating the album's 25th anniversary. Fans can purchase the reissue HERE.

Dizzy Up The Girl catapulted the band into mainstream success, selling over 6 million copies worldwide. The album has gone 5x Certified Platinum in the U.S. and features 5 top 10 singles, including hit songs such as “Iris” (4 GRAMMY-nominations, 8x Certified Platinum, over 1 billion Spotify streams), “Slide” (3x Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify streams) and “Black Balloon” (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify streams).