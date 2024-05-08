Video: Girls In Synthesis Release New Single 'Picking Things Out Of The Air' Ahead of UK/Euro Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following two critically acclaimed albums (2020’s ‘Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future’ and 2022’s ‘The Rest Is Distraction’), and numerous mini-album, EP and single releases, London based innovators Girls In Synthesis have released their third album ‘Sublimation’, out now via Own It Music.

With their UK/European tour set to start this month on the 9th, audiences will get the chance to hear the dark, twisted, angular pop of the band’s new material live, loud and as sonically thunderous as it was intended.



Ahead of the tour, Girls In Synthesis have released ‘Picking Things Out Of The Air’, a new single/video from the album.



“We were playing this live on our EU tour in 2023, musically it’s quite buoyant, which is an anomaly for us,” explains guitarist Jim Cubitt. “It has an almost anthemic chorus, there’s maybe a couple more songs on the album that have that quality, too.”



“Thematically, it follows on from ‘Semblance of Choice’; the tendency to make excuses to remove responsibility for oneself,” states bassist John Linger. “Avoidance, really. There’s a sense of wanting to escape running through the record.”



‘Picking Things Out Of The Air’ perfectly demonstrates the more melodic nature of ‘Sublimation’, without losing any of the intensity of their previous work. It’s pounding and abrasive, but there’s space in the sound for the vocal hook to seep out into your subconscious.



“There’s an uneasy sense to the song, it’s like being sucked into a whirlpool… there’s an hypnotic, circular aspect to the rhythm which is almost addictive but disconcerting at the same time” comments drummer, Nicole Pinto.



‘Sublimation’ once again proves GIS to be peerless, and throughout its 11 tracks they dive headfirst into an uneasy, atmospheric and intense world of melody, self-questioning lyrics and combative musical performances.



The band adopted a radically different approach to making ‘Sublimation’ compared to previous sessions. Recorded late 2023 at Sick Room Studios in Narborough, Norfolk by Owen Turner, these sessions marked the first time the band had worked with an engineer from the recording process onwards. Typically, in the past, GIS would record and engineer everything themselves and then collaborate on the mix with someone else, but this time they retreated to rural Norfolk and completely absorbed themselves in the isolation and quietness of their surroundings.



Booked in for extensive UK/EU touring throughout May and June, the band will be adapting their white-heat live show to bring subtlety and clarity to the new songs from ‘Sublimation’, losing none of their unique and intense attitude in the process. Be ready…

‘Sublimation’ track-listing:

Light’s Out Deceit Semblance of Choice We Are Here Corrupting Memories I Was Never There Picking Things Out Of The Air I Jude Myself Subtle Differences The Prefix A Damning Lesson

Catch Girls In Synthesis live in 2024 at the following dates:

09/05/24 - MANCHESTER - The Castle Hotel

10/05/24 - LONDON - Moth Club

11/05/24 - BRISTOL - The Lanes

21/05/24 - BRUSSELS - La Source Beer Co

22/05/24 - LILLE - Bulle Cafe

23/05/24 - NIJMEGEN - Merleyn

24/05/24 - GRONINGEN - Vera

25/05/24 - DEN HAGUE - Sniester Festival

26/05/24 - KOLN - Sonic Ballroom

27/05/24 - HAMBURG - Hafenklang

28/05/24 - BERLIN - Urban Spree

29/05/24 - PRAGUE - Bike Jesus

30/05/24 - ZURICH - X-Tra Musikcafe

31/05/24 - FREIBURG - Slow Club

01/06/24 - ORLEANS - Astrolabe

06/06/24 - BIRMINGHAM - Dark Horse

07/06/24 - NEWCASTLE -Zerox

08/06/24 - GLASGOW - The Hug and Pint

Comments