Video For New SUPERCRUSH Single OUT NOW, Debut Full-Length in October

After numerous 7" singles and EPs, Seattle alternative band Supercrush have announced their debut full-length LP titled SODO Pop will be released on October 9th via Don Giovanni Records. The members of the band are primarily known for their work in the hardcore, punk and metal scenes, but Supercrush was a project formed with the intention of exploring the song-craft of sugary power pop.



Today they're releasing the Official Music Video for lead single, "On The Telephone". What began as an occasional recording project designed to allow Mark Palm to indulge his pop sensibility through a series of two-song singles, Supercrush developed into a fully functioning band with countless live shows and many tours under its belt. Although best known for playing in a long lineage of hardcore, punk, and metal groups, Palm began exploring softer sounds in the late aughts as one of the primary songwriters of San Francisco shoegazers Modern Charms before adopting the Supercrush moniker as a vehicle for his pursuit of powerpop pre-eminence.

Recorded at various studios in Seattle by Supercrush bass player Phil Jones (who also plays guitar and engineers Shook Ones, and has engineered albums for Self Defense Family and Ceremony) and long time collaborator Jackson Long (BOAT, Death Cab For Cutie, Wilco), the sessions then travelled cross country to Massachusetts to be mixed by Justin Pizzoferrato (Dinosaur Jr, Sonic Youth, The Pixies) before returning home to be mastered by Ed Brooks (REM, The Posies, Juliana Hatfield). The sonic results demonstrate the type of attention to detail that comes only from countless years of combined experience and devotion to the craft of making great records.

Supercrush - "On The Telephone" Official Music Video

Album Track list:

1. Get It Right

2. On The Telephone

3. I Didn't Know (We Were Saying Goodbye)

4. Be Kind To Me

5. Have You Called Him By My Name?

6. Parallel Lines

7. I Can't Stop (Loving You)

8. Grace

9. Fair-Weather Fool

10. When I'm Gone

