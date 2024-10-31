Video: Fiona Maura Unveils Metamorphosis Dance in 'Clouds' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following the ethereal wonderland of her previous release Rabbit Hole, dream pop artist and American Idol sound healer Fiona Maura returns to her dance roots with Clouds, an emotionally raw music video unveiling a powerful journey of healing and metamorphosis.

"In creating this video I reclaimed my art, my story, and myself," says Fiona. "It reveals rebirth through shedding dead layers and blossoming into one's highest version. Growing up dancing for over 10 years, I feel at home returning to this divine expression, inspired by my great-grandmother, Evangeline Shuler, who danced until she was 106. My sound bowls are also interwoven throughout the production, enhancing healing through sound and movement."

Directed by Fiona Maura and OTNES, Clouds is a personal reflection of Fiona's story, using hauntingly beautiful visuals to evoke the deep layers of human experience. Shot by Ives Salbert, the tender video features stunning choreography that symbolizes strength and beauty in releasing trauma and embracing renewal. Salbert's vibrant lighting heightens the mood of each scene, amplifying the passionate performance.

Choreographed by renowned dancer William Harris III (So You Think You Can Dance), the intense dance duet between Fiona and William captures the emotional turbulence of a corrosive connection. Produced by Shane Weisman and written by Fiona Maura and Henry Conlon, the vulnerable lyrics of "Clouds" express the feeling of not having the right words at the right time. However, through this visual creation, Fiona conveys that a picture can say a thousand words, and this music video tells it all.

Feeling empowered, Fiona hopes this video encourages others to emerge from the cocoon and spread their wings.

About Fiona Maura

As a featured sound healer on American Idol, Fiona Maura is a rising star in the indie pop scene, known for her captivating blend of dreamy soundscapes, ethereal melodies and spiritual lyricism. A runner-up for Best Singer-Songwriter in Nashville Scene's Best Of Nashville 2022, she draws inspiration from artists like Celtic Women, First Aid Kit, and Jhene Aiko.

Growing up in a musical family, Fiona performed at folk festivals throughout Florida with her family band and later on as a solo artist. After earning a degree in Recording Industry from Middle Tennessee State University, she is excited to celebrate her project, Whimsical Woman, which channels her creative spirit and sound bowls.

Comments