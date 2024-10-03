Video: Emily Brooks Challenges Perceptions of Desire in Bold New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter and self-taught music producer Emily Brooks is set to captivate listeners with her new single "Desire", a soul-stirring anthem that delves deep into the power of longing, identity, and the human experience. A daring exploration of forbidden love, the track challenges societal norms while inviting reflection and transformation.

"Desire" explores the overwhelming intensity of wanting something so deeply that it reshapes you, forcing you to confront your deepest emotions. Through hauntingly beautiful melodies and lyrics, Emily Brooks speaks to a universal experience—desire—that binds us all together, while pushing us toward growth and self-realization.

"I wrote the song to cope with my own longing, and I co-produced it with Matt Chiaravalle. Visually I wanted to take the concept even deeper to tell a story of repressed desire. Growing up in the church, I was surrounded by the condemnation of the LGBTQ community. I wanted to challenge those deeply ingrained beliefs by exploring the idea of forbidden love from a female perspective within the church.” - Emily Brooks

Emily poses a question that resonates far beyond the music: If homosexuality were not condemned as a sin in the church, what would our world look like? Would there be less violence?

Emily’s raw vulnerability and fearless spirit have earned her a dedicated following. Having moved to Los Angeles from Erie, Pennsylvania with just a thousand dollars and a dream, she has quickly become a voice for those looking to challenge societal constraints. Drawing from the classic pop and rock sounds of the 60s, 70s, and 90s, her music carries themes of self-discovery, resilience, and spirituality.

Fascinated by perception and the duality of existence, Emily views her music as a mirror to the human soul. “We are all reflections of one another, here to evolve and help each other grow,” she says. Through her work, she hopes to inspire an evolution in consciousness, creating songs that invite listeners to confront their shadows, embrace transformation, and connect more deeply with themselves and the world around them.

