Video: Divine Sweater Debuts TikTok-Viral Indie-Pop Single 'Deep Side'

Divine Sweater has released “Deep Side,” their first new single in over a year, alongside a celebratory, vampiric official video.

Driven by shimmering vocal harmonies, synthesizers, and propulsive drum machines “Deep Side” is Divine Sweater’s infatuation anthem, capturing the euphoric frenzy of diving headfirst into the whirlwind of a new crush. A video of the band recording the track went viral on TikTok, receiving over two million views and caught the attention of none other than Kevin Bacon.

Earning acclaim from The Needle Drop, Boston Herald, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Indie Shuffle Vanyaland, EUPHORIA Magazine, Allston Pudding, and more, the new song comes just ahead of their performance at Boston Calling Music Festival on Friday, May 24 and teases more new music to come!

Watch the video here!

Photo credit: Divine Sweater

