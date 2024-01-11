Video: DPB Releases Inspirational Music Video For 'Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)'

The music video follows the story of DPB, played by the artist himself, as he escapes from his interrogation by the ACO and comes to the rescue of those in need.

Jan. 11, 2024

On January 10th, 2024, Billboard charting artist, DPB released the highly anticipated music video for his hit single, "Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)." The video, directed by Ricky Burchell of B4 Entertainment, is a powerful visual representation of resilience, strength, and overcoming life's challenges.

"Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)" is the anthem of survival, encouraging listeners to tap into their inner strength and refuse to let life's obstacles defeat them. DPB's infectious and motivational hook is sure to ignite a sense of determination and perseverance in all who hear it.

The music video follows the story of DPB, played by the artist himself, as he escapes from his interrogation by the ACO and comes to the rescue of those in need. Through his heroic actions, DPB saves a child from sex trafficking, a woman from sexual harassment, and a drug dealer mule from his dangerous lifestyle.

In addition to the music video release, DPB will also be launching a first-of-its-kind picture book that follows his 30 plus years in ministry. The book will showcase his journey as an artist and how he has remained undefeated in the face of adversity.

DPB, also known as David Paul Brooks, is no stranger to success in the music industry. With multiple chart-topping hits, award nominations, and performances with legendary artists, DPB has solidified his position as a talented music composer, writer, and artist. He was also a member of the Grammy and Dove Award-nominated group, D.O.C. (Disciples of Christ).

"Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)" is the first release from DPB's upcoming album of the same name. The album, along with the accompanying visuals, is expected to create a buzz in the music world and further cement DPB's impact as a positive force in the industry.

DPB's message goes beyond just entertainment, as he aims to uplift and inspire youth through his music and platforms. He is also the Co-Founder and Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc., dedicated to promoting Christian and gospel artists and reaching the secular market with uplifting and powerful music.

Don't miss the release of the "Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)" music video on January 10th, 2024, and prepare to be inspired by DPB's powerful message of resilience and strength.

Watch the new music video here:



