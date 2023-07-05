Video: DJ Snake Reveals Video for 'West Side Story'

The video is from WE ARE FROM LA, the groundbreaking team who scooped a Grammy for Pharrell’s 24-hour ‘Happy’ video,

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Multi-platinum DJ and world-renowned producer DJ Snake teams up with WE ARE FROM LA, the Grammy Award-winning team behind Pharrell’s ‘Happy’, for his latest track ‘West Side Story'’s official video clip.

The irresistibly funky ‘West Side Story’ (released June 16th via Interscope) - already proving to be festival gold and the star of the McDonald's x DJ SNAKE France campaign - combines a propulsive groove, deep, syrupy bass, and neon-glowing synth keys with wailing chords, sweet vocoder harmonies, and a feel-good message. A behemoth slice of retro-modern funk for letting loose, showcasing DJ Snake’s ever-expanding sonic palette.

As addictive and memorable as the song itself, the official ‘West Side Story’ video is slick, youthful, and fun. From the hands of WE ARE FROM LA, the groundbreaking team who scooped a Grammy for Pharrell’s 24-hour ‘Happy’ video, the visual is a brilliantly realized interpretation of the uniting power of DJ Snake’s music via the medium of dance as characters blend and interchange to the rhythm. A stylish and clever homage to fluidity both in race and gender, the clip is one to watch on repeat. 

‘Westside Story’ arrives just after the anniversary of Snake’s historic performance at Paris Saint Germain’s Parc des Prince, where he played in front of 63,000 fans — marking the biggest headlining show of his career. It also adds to an already massive year. So far in 2023, Snake has performed at Super Bowl LVII and has been RIAA-certified 8x Platinum with “Turn Down For What.” But he’s not done just yet.

He’s just kicked off an international summer tour with scheduled dates at Las Vegas’ Zouk, Ultra Europe in Croatia, Brooklyn Mirage, UK’s Creamfields, and more. To see the full list of dates and purchase tickets.

DJ Snake says: “I want my music to connect people from all over the world. To unite very different human beings through it. That’s exactly what I wanted to showcase in the music video. My music is about blending genres, blending cultures, so the idea we came up with for the music video with WE ARE FROM LA was to blend people somehow!” 

Watch the new music video here:




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album somebody in hell loves you Photo
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you'

“overkill” is the second single to be released from the new album. In May she released the single and music video for “smiley face” – the first taste of what is to come from ‘somebody in hell loves you’. The anticipation stems from the wild success of her debut album ‘maybe i will see you at the end of the world.’

2
Julie Byrnes New Album The Greater Wings out on Friday Photo
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday

The album is a testament to patience and determination. A self-taught musician that has committed her life to her work, she now emerges from a deeply trying and generative period with the most powerful, lustrous, and life-affirming music of her career, as evidenced by the album’s singles “Summer Glass,” “The Greater Wings,” and “Moonless.”

3
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single Lake Photo
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

McKowski’s debut solo album will promise 10 purely instrumental tracks of atmospheric folk and otherworldly soundscapes destined to seep into your soul. Intending to guide listeners through a haunting universe of sounds known only as ‘The Boneyard’, he opens its gates with its leading track “Lake”.

4
Video: Mura Masa Shares Drugs Video Starring Daniela Lalita Photo
Video: Mura Masa Shares 'Drugs' Video Starring Daniela Lalita

Mura Masa shares the video for his single, “Drugs,” directed by The Reids. “Drugs,” released via Mura Masa’s own Pond Recordings last month, follows “Whenever I Want,” as well as recent production work on the chart-topping, global hit, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, plus tracks with Shygirl, Oklou, Eliza Rose and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US