Video: Chris Janson Puts On Show-Stopping Performance on TODAY

One of Country music’s rowdiest live performers, Chris Janson, stepped onto the stage at TODAY to perform his current hit single, “All I Need Is You.” The breezy, feel-good track is off Janson’s current album, The Outlaw Side of Me, and is a love letter to his wife, Kelly. “All I Need Is You” is currently sitting in the Top 20 at Country radio.

Recently, Janson performed at the ACM Honors event which celebrates the achievements of artists whose have left a long-lasting impact and the up-and-coming artists that are primed to be the next big names in Nashville. ACM Honors will air on FOX on September 18th.

Earlier this year, Janson celebrated his 5-year anniversary as an Opry member. In honor of the legendary circle and those who have stood in it before, Janson arrived to the Opry in Minnie Pearl’s iconic yellow Cadillac and performed his multi-platinum hits and new music off his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me.

ABOUT CHRIS JANSON:

Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country’s new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the triple platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.”

Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I’d Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), Cody Johnson (“Let’s Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson’s songs for their own projects.

Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation’s biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins.

For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young country for the last decade. Janson is currently headlining his 2023 tour while his BMLG debut single, “All I Need Is You,” is his most-added radio hit to date.