Video: Breezy And Introspective Rapper ToBy Announces Live Stream Performances

Reminiscent of the lo-fi feel of producer/DJ Nujabes and the looming melancholia and booming trap sounds of contemporaries like Travis Scott and Metro Boomin, The Outside's production serves to blend the tranquility of the peaceful outdoors with the chaos and dystopia of modern rap. It builds into a collage of feelings across space and time, crafted with layers that further expose themselves on each listen. ToBy creates a form of sonic weather that puts you in his own personal ecosystem, "The outside is the center and all of my stories and creative impulses are catalyzed by its presence."

