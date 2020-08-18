Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Breezy And Introspective Rapper ToBy Announces Live Stream Performances

Article Pixel

“I’m really excited to play live!" says ToBy

Aug. 18, 2020  

Fresh off of the release of his latest, critically-acclaimed EP The Outside via Magnetic Moon, rapper/actor/writer ToBy is continuing to ride the momentum by announcing several livestreamed sessions to take place in August and September. Media partners for the streams include American Songwriter, Atwood Magazine, Glide Magazine, Play Too Much, The Portland Sessions, and Substream Magazine.

"I'm really excited to play live!" says ToBy regarding the sessions. "I can't wait to showcase these tracks off The Outside and play some new tunes. Hoping to see everybody there!"

TOBY LIVE SESSIONS

August 18th - 2:30 PM Eastern/11:30 AM Pacific w/ Play Too Much
August 23rd - 5:00 PM Eastern/2:00 PM Pacific w/ Atwood Magazine
August 24th - 6:00 PM Eastern/3:00 PM Pacific w/ The Portland Sessions
August 29th - 3:00 PM Eastern/12 PM Pacific w/ Substream Magazine
August 29th - 7:00 PM Eastern/4:00 PM Pacific w/ Glide Magazine
September 8th - 3 PM Eastern/12 PM Pacific w/ American Songwriter
Reminiscent of the lo-fi feel of producer/DJ Nujabes and the looming melancholia and booming trap sounds of contemporaries like Travis Scott and Metro Boomin, The Outside's production serves to blend the tranquility of the peaceful outdoors with the chaos and dystopia of modern rap. It builds into a collage of feelings across space and time, crafted with layers that further expose themselves on each listen. ToBy creates a form of sonic weather that puts you in his own personal ecosystem, "The outside is the center and all of my stories and creative impulses are catalyzed by its presence."

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Players Theatre Short Play Festival Celebrated 10th Anniversary with a Twist
  • New York Neo-Futurists Present CYBERWRENCH
  • Theatre Now New York Presents Web Series BEHIND THE LAB
  • Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away