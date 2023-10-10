Video: Brandy Clark Releases New Music Video for 'Dear Insecurity'

“Dear Insecurity” is from the 11x Grammy-nominee’s self-titled album, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner Carlile and released earlier this year.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

The official music video for “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark’s “stunning” (Rolling Stone) collaboration with Brandi Carlile, is out now after making its broadcast premiere via CMT, CMT Music, MTV Live, mtvU and the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Directed by Trey Fanjoy (Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert), the poignant video follows several characters, including Clark, as they confront and overcome personal struggles and self-doubt. 

Reflecting on the video, Clark shares, “I think this video brings this song to life better and bigger than I could have imagined. Trey really had an amazing vision and executed it so well. We all have insecurities and I really feel like this video and all of the characters in it show such a great cross section of all of us.” 

“Dear Insecurity” is from the 11x Grammy-nominee’s self-titled album, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner Carlile and released earlier this year via Warner Records.

Continuing to receive widespread attention, Clark was recently featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from the new album: “Northwest,” “Tell Her You Don’t Love Her” and “Ain’t Enough Rocks.” She also recently returned to NBC’s “TODAY” to perform “Come Back To Me.” 

Known for her powerful live performances, Clark will tour throughout the fall including her headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium later this month with special guests SistaStrings and Tattletale Saints (October 25). Additional stops along the headline tour include Chicago’s Thalia Hall, Seattle’s Washington Hall (sold out), Portland’s Aladdin Theater and Los Angeles’ Troubadour (sold out) among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. 

The release adds to another landmark year for Clark, who also won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards for Shucked, the hit new musical comedy she composed the music and lyrics for alongside longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. 

Reflecting on the new album, Clark shares, “This album is a return home to me in many ways. Musically it’s the rawest I’ve been since 12 Stories and maybe even rawer. When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying ‘I see it as your return to the northwest.’ (Since the two of us are both from Washington state). That comment inspired so much for me.

It took me back to where and how I grew up. ‘Northwest’ and ‘She Smoked In The House’ were both a result of that early conversation. Working with another recording artist on this project was such a gift that I didn’t even know I needed and changed the way I want to write songs and make records moving forward. My hope is that anyone who hears this album will feel the heart that I put into every note of it.”

Carlile adds, “Brandy is one of the greatest songwriters I’ve ever known. And I feel like I now know exactly who Brandy Clark is through the portal of this singular brilliantly written album. When I heard the songs for this album, they took me back to the first time I heard Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. I was thinking about Tom Petty, The Pretenders, Kim Richey, Sheryl Crow, Shelby Lynne and the soul of 90s Americana before it had a name.

Brandy’s voice is like a friend you’ve had your whole life the second you hear it. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way. This is her moment. This is the one. Sometimes an artist only gets one shot at an album like this in their life. This is the time Brandy has chosen to reveal herself to the world as an artist and a woman and I was blessed beyond measure to be the person she trusted to support and facilitate that swan dive.”

In addition to Clark and Carlile, the album also includes special guests Derek Trucks and Lucius as well as Matt Chamberlain on drums, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, Dave Palmer on piano, Jedd Hughes on guitar, Kyleen King on viola, Josh Neumann on cello, Sista Strings (aka Monique and Chauntee Ross) on cello and violin, Steve Fishell on pedal steel and Jay Carlile on background vocals and harmonica. 

Watch the new music video here:

BRANDY CLARK TOUR DATES

October 12—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall*
October 13—Laconia, NH—Colonial Theatre of Laconia*
October 14—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music Theatre*
October 15—Boston, MA—The Wilbur*
October 18—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue#
October 19—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall#
October 20—Minneapolis, MN—The Cedar Cultural Center# (SOLD OUT)
October 21—Stoughton, WI—Stoughton Opera House# (SOLD OUT)
October 24—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall#
October 25—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+
October 29—Seattle, WA—Washington Hall# (SOLD OUT)
October 30—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater#
November 2—Grass Valley, CA—The Center for the Arts#
November 3—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365 Club#
November 4—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour# (SOLD OUT)
January 18-21—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend
March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise
*co-headline with Lori McKenna
#with special guest SistaStrings
+with special guests SistaStrings and Tattletale Saints



