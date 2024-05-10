Video: Blessing Offor and Dolly Parton Release New Song 'Somebody's Child'

Building upon the success of two GRAMMY® nominations and coming off the first leg of a national tour with Lauren Daigle, two-time DOVE Award winner Blessing Offor has released a brand-new track, “Somebody’s Child,” featuring a collaboration with global music icon Dolly Parton. Blessing’s poignant vocal and masterful piano playing introduces “Somebody’s Child,” before Dolly joins in along with a vocal choir to bring it all home. The track, which is accompanied by a music video, is available now on all digital service providers. Written by Blessing, Josh Ronen, and Joy Williams, “Somebody’s Child” is a contemplation on compassion and humanity. “We’re all ‘somebody’s child,’ Blessing explains. “It’s such a simple concept, but I hope it’s the beginning of us all realizing that there’s always a point of empathy, there’s always common ground if we want to find it. And there’s no better embodiment of finding common ground, finding relatability, than Dolly Parton. I’m so honored and humbled to have her on this project.” “I know it’s too easy to say it was a blessing singing with Blessing,” Dolly says, “but it was. I love the song ‘Somebody’s Child’ and I am very proud to be a part of it.” The music video begins with Blessing at the piano in a backlit room, showcasing not only his talent, but the evocation of emotion through his fingers as they hit the keys. At the end of the first verse, Dolly places her hand on Blessing’s shoulder before giving her impassioned vocal. With interpolated images of children and parents in real-world situations, this song gives an important reminder about humanity in our society, and that every day spent with the ones you love is a treasured gift. Blessing is currently on the road, and will join Lauren Daigle on more dates later this year; you can see him at the upcoming dates below: