Video: Björk Unveils 'fossora' Visual

The video was directed by herself, Viðar Logi, M/M (Paris) And Futuredeluxe.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Björk shares a new video directed by herself, Viðar Logi, M/M (Paris) And Futuredeluxe for her track "fossora." The title track is taken from her Grammy-nominated album fossora-named as one of The New York Times' and Pitchfork's Albums of the Year.

A word created by Björk and named after the feminine version of the Latin word for "digger," "fossora" is a reflection on roots, grounding, love and family in the context of an underground mushroom world.

The video is an extension of the world she molded for the album and sees her perform alongside clarinet sextet Murmuri, and Kasimyn of Gabbar Modus Operandi against an unfolding backdrop of glistening spores that multiply, grow and pulsate as the track's intensity reaches its peak.

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion and technology. From writing, arranging and producing an expansive music catalogue to her collaborations with scientists, app developers, writers, inventors, musicians and instrument makers, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of what it means to be a musician.

fossora is available to stream and buy here. Watch the new music video here:




Aaron Creigh Releases His Second EP Delightfully Lost Photo
Aaron Creigh Releases His Second EP 'Delightfully Lost'
Creigh plays all instruments and performs all songs on the EP and produced all songs in his home studio. Creigh worked with Andy Mak from Native Tongue Music Publishing and The Groove Studios in Sydney for mixing the record and final additional production touches. The record was mastered by Joe Carra from Crystal Mastering.
Panchiko Release Latest Single Until I Know From Upcoming Album Photo
Panchiko Release Latest Single 'Until I Know' From Upcoming Album
Back by popular demand UK quartet Panchiko has been rolling out their first new album in over two decades, Failed at Math(s), leading up to a May 5 release, the quartet has released a second single from the album, “Until I Know,” speaking to FLAUNT, who also premiered the video - watch + share via YouTube.
DMX Krew Shares Return to Jupiter EP Photo
DMX Krew Shares 'Return to Jupiter' EP
Following his recently released track of the same name, DMX Krew returns to Peggy Gou's Gudu Records with 4 track EP Return to Jupiter, his second release for the label and Gudu’s first release of 2023 - set to be the label’s busiest year yet. Ed DMX made his debut for Gudu with 2019’s Don’t You Wanna Play? EP.
Be Your Own Pet Return with First New Song in 15+ Years Photo
Be Your Own Pet Return with First New Song in 15+ Years
The song marks their first new music since the release of their Get Damaged EP (XL Recordings) in 2008 and was written and recorded by the three founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein (guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and longtime drummer John Eatherly.

