Video: Björk Unveils 'fossora' Visual

Björk shares a new video directed by herself, Viðar Logi, M/M (Paris) And Futuredeluxe for her track "fossora." The title track is taken from her Grammy-nominated album fossora-named as one of The New York Times' and Pitchfork's Albums of the Year.

A word created by Björk and named after the feminine version of the Latin word for "digger," "fossora" is a reflection on roots, grounding, love and family in the context of an underground mushroom world.

The video is an extension of the world she molded for the album and sees her perform alongside clarinet sextet Murmuri, and Kasimyn of Gabbar Modus Operandi against an unfolding backdrop of glistening spores that multiply, grow and pulsate as the track's intensity reaches its peak.

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion and technology. From writing, arranging and producing an expansive music catalogue to her collaborations with scientists, app developers, writers, inventors, musicians and instrument makers, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of what it means to be a musician.

fossora is available to stream and buy here. Watch the new music video here: