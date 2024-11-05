Video: Beyoncé Drops 'Cowboy Carter' Visual for Election Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beyoncé has a clear message for her fans: Vote! In an unannounced drop on November 5, the superstar released a new visual featuring snippets of the song Bodyguard from her 2024 album Cowboy Carter. In the video, Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson's Baywatch character, donning the recognizable costumes from the television series.

At the end of the video, she offers viewers a "Happy Beylloween" along with a reminder to vote. This follows a recent appearance by the musician at a presidential rally for Kamala Harris in Houston. Her album, Cowboy Carter, is available now.

The record-breaking singer-songwriter has sold over 200 million records worldwide and holds 32 Grammy Awards – the highest Grammy-winning artist of all time. Additional achievements include 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards, all of which are more than any other artist in the music industry.

Beyoncé rose to fame as a member of the R&B group Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She saw further success with her debut album Dangerously in Love followed by solo albums B'Day, I Am... Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyoncé and Lemonade.

In 2022, Beyoncé released Renaissance, and is currently on a sold out global tour. Throughout her career she has amassed multiple chart-topping singles worldwide, including: “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” ”Irreplaceable,” “Halo,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Break My Soul.”

