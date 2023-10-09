Video: Beau Nair Releases Live Performance Video For 'Dynamite Pousoir'

The track is off his double album LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Photo 4 Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE

Country/Comedy Outlaw Singer-Songwriter Beau Nair releases his live performance video for his single “Dynamite Pousoir” today off his double album LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 
(via Kung Fu Candy Records). 

This new live video release follows Beau's recent live performance video releases for singles “Deep Inside Of You”, “One The Road” and “The Highway In My Mind” which premiered with VENTS Magazine, Americana Highways, and Celeb Secrets Country respectfully.

These singles were originally released as part of Beau's 9 albums released in 9 months, which started in July 2022 with Beau releasing one legendary album a month until March of 2023, finishing with his double album LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, for a whopping 119 original songs total across the 9 albums. 

Now with all that great “Funktry” (Funk/Country) released into the world, Beau has begun working on his live performance pulling together a talented band that's ready to bring Beau's live show to crowds across the country. The latest taste fans will get of this upcoming live show is on the performance video for his single “Dynamite Pousoir” which gives fans another taste of what they can expect from Beau's live shows in the near future. 

When asked about the release of the live video for “Dynamite Pousoir” Beau
said, “Man, ‘Dynamite Pousoir' has become one of my favorite tunes to play live, as I love the combination of saucy smut, unforgettable hooks and a bouncy, funky feel. The term “pousoir” is a more romantic way of saying the P-word and if there's anything I like to do, it's class things up! I'm sure somebody is gonna create a hell of a Line Dance to this one, too.” 

Unlike most modern artists, Beau Nair is a one-man machine, cranking out song after song from the writing of music and lyrics to the performance, production and mixing of the final product. From the acrobatic funk bass to the boogie woogie piano, that is 100% Beau. “It's impossible to fake the funk,” says Nair. Beau Nair grew up playing piano in juke joints and roadhouses across the United States and his lyrics and songwriting reflect the diverse influences and charters he has met along the way. 

Indeed, Beau Nair's lyrics and sense of humor will catch any listener by surprise. But it is the songwriting and solid hooks that make this music rise far above novelty songs and locker room humor. The songcraft, sense of harmony and melody coupled with lyrics that pull together sometimes desperate realms into a seamless, head-bobbing blend.

“I take pride in my work and in the craft of songwriting. Don't let the lyrics or song titles fool you; this ain't no lightweight music. There's chords in these songs that modern music- especially country- has long forgotten. People gonna be teaching classes on these songs- and a whole lot more- for years to come. I'm in it for the long haul,” says Beau Nair.

Following his release of 9 albums in 9 months, Beau Nair isn't resting on his accomplishments. He recently started preparing his live show and is finally 
ready to show people what Funktry is like when it's in your face and shaking your booty. Stay tuned to Beau's socials below for update on future releases as Beau continues releasing music videos and live performance videos for stand out singles off his 9 albums. 

Watch the video performance here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dua Lipa Sparks New Music Speculation After Clearing Out Her Instagram Photo
Dua Lipa Sparks New Music Speculation After Clearing Out Her Instagram

Dua Lipa seems to be teasing new music after deleting all of her Instagram posts. The technique has frequently been used by artists when they are about to release a big project, such as Taylor Swift while she was preparing to tease her 'Reputation' era.

2
Christine Bauer Releases New Single Crumble Photo
Christine Bauer Releases New Single 'Crumble'

Multi-talented Country music star Christina Bauer reflects on past heartbreak in her captivating and relatable track 'Crumble'. With FM radio play and an upcoming lyric video release, Bauer's emotional song connects with the fear of entering a new relationship after enduring scars from the past. Don't miss this moving reflection from rising country artist Christine Bauer.

3
Music Fills The Segal Centre This Fall With Two Shows About Showbiz Dreams Photo
Music Fills The Segal Centre This Fall With Two Shows About Showbiz Dreams

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will start the first half of the season with Tony and Grammy- winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, which brings the songbook of the incomparable singer-songwriter to life from October 15 to November 5. It is followed from November 19 to December 10 by a presentation of a Talk Is Free Theatre production of Boy Falls From The Sky, an insider's unflinching true story of what it takes to make it on Broadway starring Degrassi's Jake Epstein, who, coincidentally, originated the role of Carole King's husband in Beautiful.

4
OMD Share Verushka Single From Bauhaus Staircase LP Photo
OMD Share 'Verushka' Single From 'Bauhaus Staircase' LP

OMD shares 'Verushka' single and video, announces UK headline tour and performance at Darker Waves Fest in LA. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have sold over 40 million records worldwide, establishing them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain's best-loved pop groups.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN