Video: Beau Nair Releases Live Performance Video For 'Dynamite Pousoir'

Country/Comedy Outlaw Singer-Songwriter Beau Nair releases his live performance video for his single “Dynamite Pousoir” today off his double album LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

(via Kung Fu Candy Records).

This new live video release follows Beau's recent live performance video releases for singles “Deep Inside Of You”, “One The Road” and “The Highway In My Mind” which premiered with VENTS Magazine, Americana Highways, and Celeb Secrets Country respectfully.

These singles were originally released as part of Beau's 9 albums released in 9 months, which started in July 2022 with Beau releasing one legendary album a month until March of 2023, finishing with his double album LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, for a whopping 119 original songs total across the 9 albums.

Now with all that great “Funktry” (Funk/Country) released into the world, Beau has begun working on his live performance pulling together a talented band that's ready to bring Beau's live show to crowds across the country. The latest taste fans will get of this upcoming live show is on the performance video for his single “Dynamite Pousoir” which gives fans another taste of what they can expect from Beau's live shows in the near future.

When asked about the release of the live video for “Dynamite Pousoir” Beau

said, “Man, ‘Dynamite Pousoir' has become one of my favorite tunes to play live, as I love the combination of saucy smut, unforgettable hooks and a bouncy, funky feel. The term “pousoir” is a more romantic way of saying the P-word and if there's anything I like to do, it's class things up! I'm sure somebody is gonna create a hell of a Line Dance to this one, too.”

Unlike most modern artists, Beau Nair is a one-man machine, cranking out song after song from the writing of music and lyrics to the performance, production and mixing of the final product. From the acrobatic funk bass to the boogie woogie piano, that is 100% Beau. “It's impossible to fake the funk,” says Nair. Beau Nair grew up playing piano in juke joints and roadhouses across the United States and his lyrics and songwriting reflect the diverse influences and charters he has met along the way.

Indeed, Beau Nair's lyrics and sense of humor will catch any listener by surprise. But it is the songwriting and solid hooks that make this music rise far above novelty songs and locker room humor. The songcraft, sense of harmony and melody coupled with lyrics that pull together sometimes desperate realms into a seamless, head-bobbing blend.

“I take pride in my work and in the craft of songwriting. Don't let the lyrics or song titles fool you; this ain't no lightweight music. There's chords in these songs that modern music- especially country- has long forgotten. People gonna be teaching classes on these songs- and a whole lot more- for years to come. I'm in it for the long haul,” says Beau Nair.

Following his release of 9 albums in 9 months, Beau Nair isn't resting on his accomplishments. He recently started preparing his live show and is finally

ready to show people what Funktry is like when it's in your face and shaking your booty. Stay tuned to Beau's socials below for update on future releases as Beau continues releasing music videos and live performance videos for stand out singles off his 9 albums.

Watch the video performance here: