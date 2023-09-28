Video: BSF's Elcamino Releases 'Neva Gone Change' Video

Elcamino's Debut Project 'THEY SPIT ON JESUS' will be released on October 6.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

ELCamino's versatility sets him apart from his peers.  Lyrically, he is capable of painting bleak tales and violent escapades, but also deft at seamlessly shifting styles mid-verse to highlight his soulful and moody singing voice.  Both of these attributes create exhilarating musical highs. 

Those musical highs have created a runway for Camino to do his thing on numerous big stages over the last few years, as he added his versatility to a litany of high-profile projects, including; Boldy James & The Alchemist's The Price Of Tea In China Deluxe (2020), Westside Gunn's Shady Records Debut Who Made The Sunshine (2020), Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud's Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired (2020), Boldy James The Versace Tape (2020), Benny The Butcher's Pyrex Picasso (2021) & Trust The Soprano's (2021), Conway The Machine's La Maquina (2021) & Griselda's Conflicted Motion Picture Soundtrack (2021), and BSF's Long Live DJ Shay album (2022) on which he was featured on two tracks.

Camino has had a long-standing affiliation with BSF and Griselda over the years, and he has been a frequent and valued contributor to both of the trend-setting crews.  Not long after the release of Long Live DJ Shay, Benny The Butcher announced that he had officially signed Elcamino to his BSF imprint. 

Benny and Camino christened that announcement with the release of a joint single and video for, “80's Bills,” which served as his first official BSF release.

Now, Elcamino has announced his first BSF album, They Spit On Jesus, which will be released on 10-6-23.  After announcing the new album with the project's first focus track, “Victory” featuring Wu-Tang Clan's legendary Inspectah Deck, Camino has now released the album's first video “Neva Gone Change.”  You can watch the video for “Neva Gone Change” below. 

Elcamino's BSF debut album They Spit On Jesus will be released on 10-6-23 via BSF Records. 

Watch Elcamino “Neva Gone Change” Video:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ten-Piece Suite From Israeli Jazz Pianist Alon Nechustan Out Now Photo
Ten-Piece Suite From Israeli Jazz Pianist Alon Nechustan Out Now

Alon Nechushtan's new album, CHASMS-OMENS-SHARDS-SPELLS, is an experimental ten-piece suite exploring themes of individuality, freedom, and nature. The suite combines different genres and narratives, taking listeners on a unique musical journey.

2
Neck Deep to Release New Self-Titled Album in January Via Hopeless Records Photo
Neck Deep to Release New Self-Titled Album in January Via Hopeless Records

Neck Deep have shared their newest single “It Won't Be Like This Forever.”

3
Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras Feed the Beast Tour Opening Night Photo
Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night

Split into five distinct sections based on the story of Dante’s Inferno and helmed by director Will Baker (Kylie Minogue) and choreographers Brian and Scott Nicholson (Ariana Grande), the world-class show traversed Kim’s discography and her greatest hits – which included a a section devoted Slut Pop before TURN OFF THE LIGHT. Check out photos!

4
Marcus Machados Album Blue Diamonds on Digital Photo
Marcus Machado's Album 'Blue Diamonds' on Digital

Marcus Machado's newest album 'Blue Diamonds' is now available on all digital streaming platforms. With rave reviews and features in Guitar World Magazine, Marcus continues to impress as one of the most in-demand young guitar players in the world. Fans of his previous work will enjoy the deep and soulful R&B tunes on this album/

