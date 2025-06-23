Video: Alex Isley Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







R&B Heiress and GRAMMY®-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Alex Isley recently took the stage to deliver a new edition of NPR's iconic Tiny Desk Concert.

The songstress brought the house down as well as welcomed special guest Masego for their sultry, RIAA Certified Gold hit "Good and Plenty," cementing her place among the elite artists who grace NPR's legendary platform and a stage reserved for only the cream of the crop.

With silky vocal prowess that pulled at heartstrings throughout the intimate room and reached viewers worldwide through their screens, Alex transformed the Tiny Desk into her personal playground of sound. Every note dripped with raw emotion, showcasing a vocal maturity that transcends her years and connects directly to the soul. Her carefully curated setlist featured beloved hits from her impressive catalog alongside new fan favorites from her latest EP When, creating a sonic journey that left audiences spellbound.

2025 has been nothing short of a whirlwind year of triumphs for the ascending star. Her signing with Free Lunch Records / Warner Records marked a pivotal moment, followed by a steady stream of new music releases that have solidified her position as R&B's next queen. Her presence was felt throughout BET Awards week with standout performances at the prestigious Connie Orlando Foundation Women in Music Dinner and the Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Brunch, where she received critical praise and respect from industry titans and peers.

Her latest project, When, represents Alex's most vulnerable and exploratory work to date, delivering a fearless dive into womanhood that strips away all reservations and showcases an artist unafraid to bare her soul. The EP serves as both a declaration of artistic independence and a testament to her evolution as a storyteller who speaks directly to the human experience.

ABOUT ALEX ISLEY:

Alex Isley was destined for music. As the daughter of Ernie Isley (of the legendary group The Isley Brothers), music and perfect pitch were in the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer’s genes, though she was also surrounded by the timeless melodies that her family collectively crafted. However, instead of just simply following in her family’s footsteps, she opted to forge her own path, one that seamlessly blends Soul, R&B, Jazz, and other dreamy soundscapes. The result is a style all her own.

Her critically acclaimed projects like 2012’s Love/Art Memoirs, along with The Beauty of Everything (Parts One and Two), 2023’s I Left My Heart In Ladera with Terrace Martin, and her NPR Tiny Desk performance all display this gradual progression of Alex’s evolution and sound. Her latest EP When is perhaps the most intimate, as Alex is writing in the moment about her journey thus far. The project’s smoothly intoxicating lead single “Hands” echoes that sentiment, adhering to the mantra that the best use of time is being in that moment with the one you love. From grabbing Grammy nods with Robert Glasper to singing background for Alicia Keys, it seems as though in many ways, Alex Isley is music’s best-kept secret. That is, until now.

Photo ﻿Credit: Breyona Holt

Comments