Video: Abby Hamilton Perform on 'CBS Saturday Morning'

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Abby Hamilton made her television debut on “CBS Saturday Morning” this past weekend, where she was featured as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from her acclaimed debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo): “Lucky,” “Mayday” and the title track.

Produced by Justin Craig and Duane Lundy, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo) was released last month via Blue Gown Records—a new imprint run by WhizzBangBAM's Ian Thornton (Tyler Childers) in partnership with Virgin Music (stream/purchase here). Across these ten tracks, Hamilton shares her sharp lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals, further establishing her as one of music's most intriguing new voices.

In addition to signing with Blue Gown Records, Hamilton has also signed a publishing deal with Limited Edition Musicin partnership with Warner Chappell Music. Of the deal, Greg Sowders and Marc Wilson, Co-Presidents of Limited Edition Music Publishing, share, “Limited Edition Music Publishing proudly welcomes Abby Hamilton to our family of extraordinary artists.

With her unique sound and unparalleled artistry, Abby's music transcends boundaries and resonates with the deepest corners of the soul. Reflecting on the album, Hamilton shares, “This is an album about the worlds we create to cope with the world we are in. The places we go to for comfort within ourselves when we are grieving, strategizing, fantasizing, creating, and so on. These songs are fake worlds rooted in my own experiences processed through my own lens of anxiety and hope. I hope this brings comfort to those who are in the process (whatever that may be). You are not alone. I was not alone in creating it either. With the help of Duane Lundy, Justin Craig, Zac Hamilton, Zach Martin, Carson Childers, and many more, I was aided in creating a sonic landscape that supported the fantasy vision. The goal was to integrate the sounds of country, rock, and anthemic choruses to create my own footprint. Tucked away in the studio for 5 months in Kentucky, we found a sound I am so proud of. #1 Zookeeper will always be the perfect timestamp to me of the process it takes to truly know and love yourself.”

Born and raised in Nicholasville, KY, Hamilton has garnered a reputation as an engaging live performer and musician. In the past few years, she has opened for artists such as Tyler Childers, Shakey Graves, Wynonna Judd, Blackberry Smoke, Kelsey Waldon and The Mountain Goats and also performed at many major festivals including Bonnaroo, AmericanaFest, Railbird, Luck Reunion and more.

Ahead of her full-length debut, Hamilton released her EP, Afraid of the Dark (Live Sessions), in 2022 of which Brooklyn Vegan praised, “showcases Abby's grizzled-yet-soaring voice.”

Watch the performance here:



