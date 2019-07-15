Vevo and half*alive Share Live Performances Of ARROW and RUNAWAY

Vevo announces the release of half*alive's DSCVR performances of "arrow" and "RUNAWAY." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, Duckwrth and Kiana Lede. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

The music of half*alive breathes, evolves, grows and changes alongside the lives of the Long Beach trio: Josh Taylor (vocals), Brett Kramer (drums), and J Tyler Johnson (bass). Encompassing R&B, funk, pop, rock, soul and more under a glow of disco ball bliss, the experience iterates in a fresh form with every release. half*alive officially came to life on the 2017 3 EP, which sparked a palpable buzz on the strength of "The Fall" and "Aawake At Night."

Watch ARROW here:

Watch RUNAWAY here:

Over the course of the next year, they crafted what became their 2018 breakout, "still feel." The video for "still feel." surpassed the ten million mark within two months as the song garnered acclaim from NPR's coveted "All Songs Considered." The band's profile burgeoned as they inked a deal with RCA Records. They launched 2019 with a sold-out formal debut headline tour and released "arrow" and "RUNAWAY" in late June.

The tracks - "arrow" and "RUNAWAY" - are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

