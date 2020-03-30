Vevo and Jessie Reyez Release the Live Performance of 'Figures'

Vevo and Jessie Reyez announce the release of the official live performances of "Figures." Vevo live performances are part of a very special series that connects artists to their audiences at scale. Through close collaboration with the artist, Vevo creates visuals to give fans a unique take on the original songs. Khalid, Future, Karol G and Miley Cyrus have all worked collaboratively with Vevo to produce new and original, visually stunning video content offering fans a different retrospect on their music.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and rising global superstar Jessie Reyez debuted her RIAA certified-gold single "Imported" with 6LACK last spring, from her highly anticipated forthcoming studio album "Before Love Came To Kill Us," slated for release on March 27th via FMLY / Island Records. She most recently released two poignant new tracks, titled "Love in The Dark" and "ANKLES." The tracks follow the release of "Crazy" a cover version of the iconic Patsy Cline song and "Far Away", a heart-wrenching song centered on the harsh reality many migrant families have experienced.

It's via Jessie's raw vocals, triumphant spirit and harrowing yet heart tugging storylines that she has proven herself to be one of the most hyped new voices deserving of the great fanfare and critical acclaim she's received to date. In the past year alone, Jessie Reyez has been nominated for a Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her sophomore EP Being Human In Public. She's released a string of critically-praised songs, performed "Crazy" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as a duet performance of the reimagined hit single" Imported" with 6LACK on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a headlining tour, performances at a plethora of music festivals, and collaborations with many notable artists including Eminem, Kehlani, Daniel Caesar, Romeo Santos, Lewis Capaldi, Karol G, Bea Miller and has co-writing credits on Dua Lipa's hit song "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris and "Promises" with Calvin Harris and Sam Smith. Jessie, who is set to take the stage at Coachella 2020, is currently on tour with Billie Eilish, and gearing up for her own "Before Love Came to Kill Us" headline tour.

"Figures" is now streaming. Additionally, two more videos for Jessie's tracks "Do You Love Her" and "Love In The Dark" will be available tomorrow.





