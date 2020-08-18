Vevo and GASHI Release Performance Video for “Lies” Session filmed as part Of Vevo's Original Content Series, Ctrl

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene

Vevo announces GASHI as the next artist in their Ctrl.At.Home series with a performance of "Lies" premiering today. Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Flo Milli's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Born in Libya, GASHI spent much of his young life as a refugee, moving from country to country. His family eventually settled in Brooklyn, NY, where he was introduced to music at a very young age. GASHI absorbed a melting pot of musical influences throughout his youth, resulting in the formation of his own unique sonic palette that blends together different genres of music. His dynamic sound has allowed GASHI to collaborate with a wide range of talents ranging from Chris Brown to Travis Scott. In the last couple of years, he released his self-titled debut album, sold out venues all across the globe, and has accumulated nearly 550 million streams with over 90 million video views worldwide.

"Lies" is the forth track from GASHI's new album, 1984. 1984 is GASHI's sophomore release, exploring and harboring new sounds to bring listeners back to his favorite time - the 80's. "I wasn't alive during that decade, but I connect so much with everything from that era," GASHI explains, "I love everything about 80's culture, from the music to the films to the fashion, and I always wished I could have experienced that time in history. My parents got married in 1984 and some of the greatest music ever made came from the 80's. I just wanted to make music that made people feel the way I feel when I hear anything from that era."

"Lies" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

ABOUT VEVO: Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 450,000 music videos in its catalogue.

