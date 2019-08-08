Vevo and A$AP Ferg Release FLOOR SEATS Live Performance

Vevo announces the release of A$AP Ferg's performance of "Floor Seats" as the next artist in their new Ctrl series.

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Shot in Vevo's Brooklyn studio, Ferg's performances will be followed by Ctrl sessions from Rapsody and more in the coming weeks. Previously, Vevo released Ctrl videos with Flipp Dinero.

Watch the performance here:

A founding member of Harlem's A$AP Mob (Always Strive and Prosper), A$AP Ferg was initially the group's main clothing designer, but after teaming with Mob member A$AP Rocky he became one of the crew's breakout rappers. While Ferg and Rocky originally planned to be the crew's Mobb Deep-like duo, they found more success as solo artists, beginning with Rocky and his series of 2012 mixtapes. Ferg's big break came that same year when his track "Work" landed as the key cut on A$AP Mob's Lords Never Worry mixtape.

The announcement that A$AP Ferg signed with RCA came in early 2013 and was followed by an all-star remix of "Word" with Trinidad James, French Montana and ScHoolboy Q added to the cut. Ferg's "Persian Wine" single landed that same year, along with his solo album Trap Lord. His Ferg Forevermixtape dropped in 2014 and spawned the 2015 hit "Dope Walk." A year later his "New Level" single arrived featuring Future, along with his sophomore album, Always Strive and Prosper, which included guest shots from Missy Elliott, Chuck D, Skrillex and Lil Uzi Vert.

In 2017, Ferg teamed up with Remy Ma for the hard-hitting single "East Coast," and was followed by the release of his second mixtape, Still Striving, later that summer. The effort included a remix of "East Coast," which featured Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross, along with the single "Plain Jane," his highest-charting solo track to date. Ferg remained busy with the arrival of A$AP Mob's Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2, and a series of collaborative singles: "Kristi" with Denzel Curry, IDK and NickNack, "Moon River" with actress Elle Fanning and "Pups" with A$AP Rocky.

"Floor Seats" arrived in July 2019 as the first offering from his forthcoming EP of the same name. "Floor Seats" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

