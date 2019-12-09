Vevo Presents Swae Lee Live Performances of 'Sextasy' and 'Won't Be Late'

Vevo announces Swae Lee as the next artist in their Ctrl series with performances of "Sextasy" and "Won't Be Late" premiering today.

Watch below!

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Shot in Vevo's Brooklyn studio, Swae Lee's performance follow sessions from Fabolous, Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Jeezy, Jadakiss, A$AP Ferg and more.

American rapper and singer/songwriter Swae Lee first found success as part of the Southern sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. They began their path in music by forming Dem Outta St8 Boyz with Jemiah Middlebrooks. Eventually, the brothers headed out on their own, and had local success with the single "Party Animal." In 2013 the duo signed to the EarDrummers Entertainment label as Rae Sremmurd, which was the label name spelled backwards. They went on to release two studio records, SremmLife (2015) and SremmLife 2 (2016).

As a solo artist, Lee made his debut on Mike WiLL Made-It's "Drinks on Us," followed by appearances on Wiz Khalifa's "Burn Slow" and French Montana's "Unforgettable." The latter track peaked in the Top Three of the Billboard 200, also topping the U.S. R&B/hip-hop and rap charts. In early 2018, Lee appeared on the soundtrack for Black Panther alongside R&B singer Khalid, followed a couple months later by "Hurt to Look," the first single from his debut solo effort, which arrived as one of three albums bundled into Rae Sremmurd's third, SR3MM. In addition to one disc of Rae Sremmurd material, it was also home to the solo debuts from each of the brothers: Lee's Swaecation and Jxmmi's Jxmtro. The set debuted at number six on the Billboard 200. Lee returned in 2019 with the silky "Sextasy" single and the Drake collaboration "Won't Be Late."

"Sextasy" and "Won't Be Late" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





