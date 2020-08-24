Vaya Futuro Releases 'Luciferina' Today

They will release El Peso Del Mundo on September 4 via Devil In The Woods.

Vaya Futuro will release El Peso Del Mundo on September 4 via Devil In The Woods. Their fourth full-length LP, (The Weight Of The World in English) includes themes of isolation and trauma; a diary of what happens when a person becomes shaped by hate while reaching into the darkest feelings of humanity.

Today, the band releases "Luciferina," the final track from the album before its release next week with the video premiered via Sounds & Colours today - Watch below.



In discussing the song bandleader Luis Aguilar says, "Probably the more traditional track on the album for a couple of reasons. First, it's the only song with a verse-chorus structure, and second, the lyrics are hopeful. At the same time, it is one of our favorites. It talks about the classic struggle between light and darkness and how sometimes the past can still drag you to those bad places. It talks about the things out of our control and how it can affect us."



El Peso Del Mundo is an exploration of genres from flamenco, jazz, and ambient to orchestral and electronic experimentation. "This has been a record that has given us a sense of identity," continues Aguilar. "We stopped doing music that was similar to other things and creating our own sound by just being us. It's a record that took a lot of time to record and finish, and we're super proud of it. In retrospect, it feels good we decided to do this record, instead of terminating the band as whole."



Vaya Futuro is Aguilar, drummer Miguel Ahuage and bassist/engineer L.E. Ros. The band formed in Tijuana a decade ago but now resides in Mexico City. Ahuage concludes, "We are proud of everything we have achieved, but we have never been as proud as we are of this new album. I really think that we got ourselves in trouble because the next album has to be at least as good as this one."

Watch the video for "Luciferina" below.

El Peso Del Mundo Tracklist



1. Grandpa

2. The Weight Of The World

3. The Descent

4. Luciferina

5. Talión

6. ((O))

7. 7

8. Heima

9. Flourish - El Eremita

10. Sosiego

