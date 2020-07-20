Vaya Futuro Releases 'El Abuelo' Video Via Devil In The Woods

Vaya Futuro will release El Peso Del Mundo on September 4 via Devil In The Woods. Their fourth full-length LP, (The Weight of the World in English) includes themes of isolation and trauma; a diary of what happens when a person becomes shaped by hate while reaching into the darkest feelings of humanity.

Today, New Sounds debuted the video for album opener, "El Abuelo" -- a tale about the relationship between humans and nature. "The Mexican band Vaya Futuro has some big ideas behind their songs," says John Schaefer. "The subject is nothing less than humanity's relationship with nature, and the song's cinematic sweep is matched by a stunning video, full of contrasting but sometimes oddly complementary images of the natural world and the modern human one."

"I always wanted to start a record with just vocals because you don't exactly know where it's headed," says the band's Luis Aguillar. "The lyrics start with the teachings of a grandfather to his grandson told in a fantastic way, when they get a glimpse of a mythological creature and the moral implications of catching such a creature or any other type of life to the benefit of humanity. The video expands on that idea and depicts images of exploitation of natural resources and contrasts between modern life and nature. It also starts with an interview with the now-deceased grandfather of Sergio Valdez, director of the video."

"El Abuelo" follows "((o))" - a graphic representation of pain, and "Talión", an immersive sonic experience interpreting a revenge fantasy.

Aguilar continues, "With this album, we finally found our path to the type of band we want to be. We have this band, this family, and that's the best way I could ask for to sublimate these emotions. All of the negative feelings I may have had are engraved in here, in this new material. Now those bad feelings are no longer within me."

El Peso Del Mundo Tracklist

1. Grandpa

2. The weight of the world

3. The descent

4. Luciferina

5. Talión

6. ((O))

7. 7

8. Heima

9. Flourish - El Eremita

10. Sosiego

