May. 29, 2019  

Vatican Announce Summer 2019 Tour Dates

Vatican have announced their Summer 2019 plans. The band will hit the road with Typecaste, Life's Question, and Hell of Self. The tour kicks off on July 29 and runs through August 23. Life's Question appears from July 29 through August 16. Hell of Self will appear from August 17 through August 23. All dates are below.

Check out the song "Thirty-One Staples," which premiered via Kerrang!, here.

VATICAN ON TOUR:
WITH TYPECASTE + LIFE'S QUESTION:
7/29 - Falls Church, VA - VFW Post 9274
7/30 - Winston Salem, NC - Admore Barber Shop
7/31 - Birmingham, AL - The Firehouse
8/1 - Panama City, FL - Shark's Sports Bar
8/2 - Houston, TX - Houston Underground
8/3 - Denton, TX - J&J's PIzza
8/4 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
8/5 - Tucson, AZ - Ward 6
8/6 - Fullerton, CA - Programme
8/7 - Santa Cruz, CA - Subrosa
8/9 - Portland OR - Watershed PDX
8/10 - Seattle, WA - Pizza Place
8/11 - Boise, ID - Boise Elk's Lodge
8/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Gold Blood Collective
8/13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
8/14 - Kansas City, MO - Encore
8/15 - Gary, IN - The D
8/16 - Cincinnati, OH - NSYC

WITH TYPECASTE + HELL OF SELF:
8/17 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's Basement
8/18 - Toronto, ON - Grand Gerrard Theatre
8/19 - Montreal, QB - Bar Le Ritz
8/20 - Hingham, MA - Sons of Italy
8/21 - New Haven, CT - Wamleg
8/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds
8/23 - Oakdale, NY - Shaker's Pub



