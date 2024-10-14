Vasti Jackson Releases New Album ROYAL AMERICAN BLUES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blues icon Vasti Jackson releaseD new album Royal American Blues. The multi-Grammy nominated artist's newest release is all about the blues, soul and powerful messages. The standout songs are" Voodoo Boogie" and "She" which showcases women empowerment with lush harmonies, catchy melodies and the echoes of "if you can see it you can be it." The singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, actor, composer and record label owner knows a thing or two about pushing ahead and navigating bumpy waters. Coming from humble beginnings performing in churches and juke joints, to headlining festivals and concerts, Jackson's sound moves effortlessly between Blues, Soul, Jazz, Gospel, and world music.

With this new album, "I wanted to continue the legacy of Blues with my contribution to the art form," states Jackson. "I live in Mississippi. I live and breathe the blues. I am the blues."

Vasti has been touring in support of the album stateside and abroad. In September, American Blues Scene wrote, "Vasti is connecting Souls through music not fame." With over 50 years of experience, Jackson's new album is sure to strike a chord with the listeners and will forever cement him as one of the great men of the current Blues scene. The album has also been submitted for this year's Grammy awards in the Contemporary Blues album category.

As a humanitarian, Vasti has worked with Change Foundation in creating positive change through music and arts education, and helped develop twenty music schools in fifteen countries. Jackson has been featured in Guitar Player Magazine, performed on Dan Akroyd's House of Blues Radio Hour and has music placements on HBO, STARZ network and PBS. For more information, visit VastiJackson.com

