Vancouver Skate Punks PRECURSOR Release New Album THICK & THIN

Vancouver pop-punk supergroup Precursor is set to ignite the music scene once again with their latest full-length album, "Thick & Thin," out today, August 9th, 2024.

Known for their eclectic blend of punk, skatepunk, softcore, melodic hardcore, and pop punk influences, Precursor promises fans an exhilarating musical journey reminiscent of bands like Lifetime, The Story So Far, Kid Dynamite, Piebald, A Wilhelm Scream, Daggermouth, Carpenter, and Gob.

Originally conceived as a defiant response to the prevailing indie trends, Precursor emerged as a side project uniting talents from Stuart McKillop (Daggermouth/End This Week with Knives), Daniel Sioui (Carpenter/All State Champion), Andy Lewis (The Fullblast), and Blaine McNamee (In Bear Country). Drawing inspiration from the hardcore punk ethos of the 1990s, the band quickly garnered attention for their high-energy performances and unapologetically raw attitude.

"Thick & Thin" represents a significant milestone for Precursor, capturing the essence of their evolution over the years. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Stuart McKillop at Rain City Mastering, with drums tracked at Rain City Recorders, the album is a testament to the band's commitment to authenticity and sonic excellence. Vocalist Daniel Sioui's lyrics delve into personal struggles and poignant reflections, shaped by the challenges of middle age and the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel Sioui candidly shares, "This album sucked to make. It took months of starts and stops because life gets in the way when you are married, almost 50 years old and have 3 kids. Imagine driving to the burbs on random Sunday mornings before your kids' dance class, violin or soccer practices to scream your head off in a garage. It wasn't hard to be pissed off. I lost a few friends to suicide leading up to the recording and you can hear it. Spent months of nights scrawling lyrics in bed. Thick & Thin was the hardest album for me to make in my 35 years of recording. There were times Stu would have me completely rewrite songs...both lyrics and melodies. A total redo. It always yielded a better result and he was right to do it but it really beat me down at times. I'm so proud of the record now but there were many days I didn't know if I could finish it. I don't have too many more records in me so I'm happy it's released out into the wild. Just need my kids to grow up before I can play it for them."

The addition of Gabe Mantle (Gob/Brand New Unit) on drums and Travis Hein (Neck of the Woods) on second guitar and backing vocals injected new vitality into Precursor, propelling the band to new heights of creativity and intensity. "Thick & Thin" not only showcases the band's musical prowess but also serves as a personal testament to resilience and artistic vision.

Released on Gold Stock Records, "Thick & Thin" is poised to captivate both long-time fans and new listeners alike with its infectious melodies, explosive energy, and thought-provoking lyricism. As Precursor prepares to unleash their latest offering into the world, anticipation is high for a record that promises to leave an indelible mark on the punk rock landscape. Catch Precursor live at the Pearl in Vancouver on August 2nd alongside Samiam, Off with Their Heads, and Weird Mood, where they'll bring their electrifying sound to life on stage.

