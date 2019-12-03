Van Morrison Announces Sixth London Palladium Date and Final Show

The legendary Van Morrison, one of the finest singer-songwriters and hardest working live performers of his era, proudly announces - due to huge ticket demand, a sixth and final night to his residency at The London Palladium on Thursday March 26th 2020. Tickets go on sale this Friday 6th December at 9.00 am

TOUR DATES

MARCH 2020:- 20,21,22,24,25 & 26 - London Palladium

Ticket prices from: £45-£95

Tickets available from the venue direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline - www.ticketline.co.uk- 0844 888 9991

To date, Van Morrison has released 40 albums - his latest was in 2018, where he returned to his blues roots on 'The Prophet Speaks' - to critical acclaim. Morrison's biggest hits include -: 'Brown Eyed Girl', 'Have I Told You Lately', 'Moondance' and 'Into the Mystic' - to name a few... He celebrated last year - 50 years since the release of the iconic Astral Weeks album in 1968 and is currently on a worldwide sold-out tour.

Morrison has under his belt a vast accolade of awards: a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, Six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen's University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres - attested to the international reach of Van's musical art.



Van Morrison shows no sign of slowing things down, continuing to work on new material and exciting upcoming projects.





