Vampire Weekend Plays THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Last night Vampire Weekend performed "Sympathy" from their widely acclaimed album, Father of the Bride on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Having previously been guests of Stephen Colbert on The Colbert Report, Vampire Weekend returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater for their first Late Show appearance since Colbert took the helm.
Fans who caught the live stream of Vampire Weekend's triumphant SOLD OUT performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday night got an early tip-off from Ezra Koenig that the enthusiastically received Father of the Bride Tour would be extended through Spring/Summer 2020. Produced by Live Nation, the newly confirmed run of dates begins May 28th in Burlington, VT and will wrap up October 7th in Birmingham, AL.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning tomorrow, Friday, September 13th at LiveNation.com. See below for a full itinerary.
Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride album and tour have seen the band in peak form, playing marathon sets to packed arenas and amphitheaters across North America since June 5th. Completely sold out shows have included those in Toronto, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Madison, St. Louis, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Raleigh, Charlotte, Houston, Austin, St. Augustine and most recently, New York's famed Madison Square Garden. The tour continues through October 8th, with upcoming cities including Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver and more.
VAMPIRE WEEKEND
Father of the Bride Tour
North America 2019-2020
09/25/2019 - Vancouver, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Park
09/27/2019 - Seattle, WA - Wamu Theater
09/28/2019 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
10/01/2019 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/02/2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
10/03/2019 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
10/06/2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/08/2019 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/09/2019 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/28/2020 - Burlington, VT - Midway Lawn
05/29/2020 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
05/31/2020 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/02/2020 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater
06/03/2020 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
06/12/2020 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel Outdoors
08/09/2020 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
08/10/2020 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/12/2020 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08/14/2020 - Calgary, AB - BMO Centre
08/15/2020 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
09/23/2020 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
09/24/2020 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
09/26/2020 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
09/27/2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
09/29/2020 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
09/30/2020 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
10/06/2020 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
10/07/2020 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall