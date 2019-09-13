Vampire Weekend Plays THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Last night Vampire Weekend performed "Sympathy" from their widely acclaimed album, Father of the Bride on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Having previously been guests of Stephen Colbert on The Colbert Report, Vampire Weekend returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater for their first Late Show appearance since Colbert took the helm.



Fans who caught the live stream of Vampire Weekend's triumphant SOLD OUT performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday night got an early tip-off from Ezra Koenig that the enthusiastically received Father of the Bride Tour would be extended through Spring/Summer 2020. Produced by Live Nation, the newly confirmed run of dates begins May 28th in Burlington, VT and will wrap up October 7th in Birmingham, AL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning tomorrow, Friday, September 13th at LiveNation.com. See below for a full itinerary.

Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride album and tour have seen the band in peak form, playing marathon sets to packed arenas and amphitheaters across North America since June 5th. Completely sold out shows have included those in Toronto, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Madison, St. Louis, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Raleigh, Charlotte, Houston, Austin, St. Augustine and most recently, New York's famed Madison Square Garden. The tour continues through October 8th, with upcoming cities including Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver and more.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

Father of the Bride Tour

North America 2019-2020



09/25/2019 - Vancouver, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Park

09/27/2019 - Seattle, WA - Wamu Theater

09/28/2019 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

10/01/2019 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/02/2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/03/2019 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/06/2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/08/2019 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/09/2019 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/28/2020 - Burlington, VT - Midway Lawn

05/29/2020 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

05/31/2020 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/02/2020 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater

06/03/2020 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

06/12/2020 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel Outdoors

08/09/2020 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

08/10/2020 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/12/2020 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/14/2020 - Calgary, AB - BMO Centre

08/15/2020 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

09/23/2020 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

09/24/2020 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

09/26/2020 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

09/27/2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

09/29/2020 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

09/30/2020 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

10/06/2020 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

10/07/2020 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall





