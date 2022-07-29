VONDA SHEPARD Releases New Single 'Shine Your Light'

Singer/songwriter Vonda Shepard will release single/video "Shine Your Light" today, July 29. It's first single and video from her upcoming 13th studio album Red Light, Green Light due out September 23.

"'Shine Your Light' is about still wanting to watch over my teenaged son, like a satellite, even though he may not want it," Vonda reveals. "I'm basically saying to him, 'I'm here for you and can help guide you but can be fairly invisible.' It's also about wanting him to reach his potential, which is so glaringly present, but it's up to him to make it shine through."

Listen to "Shine Your Light" HERE, and view the "Shine Your Light" video HERE.

Vonda is excited to announce a live album release show in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 22 at Vibrato. The first set will feature most of the new album and a few other songs; the second set will include more of her earlier hits, including "Searchin' My Soul," the theme anthem for "Ally McBeal." Vonda's dynamic live shows feature James Ralston on guitar (Tina Turner), Jim Hanson on bass (Johnny Cash) and Fritz Lewak on drums (Jackson Browne).

Vonda spent the last couple of years writing and recording Red Light, Green Light, a stunning blend of songs produced by her husband Mitchell Froom (Elvis Costello, Crowded House, Fleetwood Mac). "The album was written and recorded during the height of the pandemic," Vonda reveals. "It took a massive amount of discipline to go through this process, but the isolation actually lent itself to going deep into the writing."

In 1997, Vonda was cast on the wildly popular '90s TV show "Ally McBeal" as the resident performer in the bar where the characters would hang out at the end of each show. She had a massive hit worldwide in 1998 with the show's theme song, "Searchin' My Soul," and produced over 500 songs for the series. Vonda has sold over twelve million albums, won two Golden Globes, two Emmys, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. And to this day, she holds the Billboard record for selling the most television soundtracks in history.