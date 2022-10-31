Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: YEAH YEAH YEAHS Share New Music Video for 'Wolf'

The video was directed by Allie Avital (Olivia Rodrigo, Moses Sumney).

Oct. 31, 2022  

Coming off the recent release of their first album in nine years, the critically acclaimed Cool It Down (out now via Secretly Canadian), and two now-legendary shows at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium and LA's Hollywood Bowl, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs release the new video for album standout track "Wolf," a song NPR said was "primed to soundtrack a Hollywood car chase." Director Allie Avital (Olivia Rodrigo, Moses Sumney) translates the single's primal energy into a video starring Severance's Britt Lower.

Karen O spoke about the video saying, "It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit on this video for 'Wolf.' Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves- always with teeth that bite, and Brit embodies all the contradictions in the themes of 'Wolf,' so enamored with her performance that's got as much heaven as it does hell. We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align."

On the idea behind the video, Allie Avital said, ""Wolf' has so much narrative built into the lyrics, and it was such a dream to delve into these themes of hunger, connection, and wildness. Britt Lower and I used a movement-based technique to play with the nuances of this character as she seeks various forms of connection and moves from feeling trapped to wild to rediscovering a new form of intimacy with her husband. As a director, it's rare to find such open minded artists like Karen, Nick, and Brian and I'm so grateful they put so much trust in our creative process."

Actress Britt Lower was brought on board to play the lead female character, "When I heard the title of the song and description of the role were both 'WOLF' it was a full body 'yes.' To get to work on a story about a woman discovering the wild within and without was a dream. And to do so alongside legend Karen O....I mean, I'm speechless."

On September 30th the Yeah Yeah Yeahs returned with their fifth studio effort, Cool It Down. Joining forces with producers Dave Sitek, Justin Raisen and Andrew Wyatt, and mixed by Shawn Everett, the eight-track collection is an expert distillation of the band's best gifts that impel you to move, cry, and listen closely and is bound to be a landmark in their catalog.

You can hear live versions of select Cool It Down tracks via their recently released Sirius XMU session with the band performing "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," "Burning," "Wolf," and "Fleez." The session is topped off by a beautiful rendition of "Maps."

Watch the new music video here:



