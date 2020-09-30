VIDEO: X. ARI Releases Music Video for 'As You Are'

As You Are tackles themes of mental health, bullying, and owning who you are.

Toronto born songstress X. ARI deftly dances in and out of genre lines, moving from enchanting alternative pop to gritty hip-hop production under a cover of electronic elegance.

Her newest single, "As You Are," is an anthem for the outsiders. Tackling themes of mental health, bullying, and owning who you are, the track offers a healthy conduit for healing and invites its listeners to feel happy in their skin.

X. ARI is currently working on her fourth EP, "As You Are", which will be released in Oct 9, 2020 in time for World Mental Health Day on Oct 10. It is X. ARI's mission to not only raise awareness about mental health but to also focus on using her platform to empower others to turn their pain into power by finding their conduit to healing. She hopes to make a global impact and to become known as an influential artist, songwriter, and public speaker to spread her message to the masses.

