VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for 'Don't Call Me Angel' by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey

Sep. 13, 2019  

The official music video for 'Don't Call Me Angel' by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey has been released. The song is featured in the upcoming Charlie's Angels film, which will be out in theaters on November 15.

Watch the music video below!

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight. In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

