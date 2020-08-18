VIDEO: Watch the Latest Episode of CIRCLE ALL ACCESS MINUTE With Caylee Hammack and Reba McEntire

Check out new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Circle All Access Minute caught up with Caylee & Reba to talk about Caylee's highly anticipated debut album and the backstory of how it came to be that Country Music Superstar, Reba McEntire, would wind up singing on a song with Caylee for this project.

Check out the episode below!

Each Tuesday and Thursday, a new entertainment news package is released. The clips are short-form edited video stories that include captured events and happenings in and outside of Nashville's bustling music industry as well as behind the scenes action from many of CIRCLE's exclusive network programs including the current Saturday night live broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry.

