VIDEO: Watch Sturgill Simpson's 'Sing Along' Music Video!

Billboard reports that Sturgill Simpson has released a music video for "Sing Along," a song off the soundtrack for upcoming anime film "Sound & Fury."

Simpson won the 2017 Grammy for best country album. He's released three studio albums so far; "Sound & Fury," to be released September 27, will be his fourth.

Watch the music video for "Sing Along" below.

"Sound & Fury" Tracklist:

1. "Ronin"

2. "Remember To Breathe"

3. "Sing Along"

4. "A Good Look"

5. "Make Art Not Friends"

6. "Best Clockmaker On Mars"

7. "All Said And Done"

8. "Last Man Standing"

9. "Mercury In Retrograde"

10. "Fastest Horse In Town"

