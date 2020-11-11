VIDEO: Watch Sly5thAve's Video for 'More or Less'

Recorded live in New York.

Recorded live in New York, at The Bridge Studio "More Or Less feat. Marlon Craft (NYC Edit)" sees Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and producer Sly5thAve team up with prolific New York MC Marlon Craft on this special edit of the NYC-Texas inspired "More Or Less".

Produced and arranged by Sly5thAve, the track is taken from his sophomore LP 'What It Is', released to critical acclaim in September 2020. The album is the first new music from the multifaceted musician since his highly regarded project 'The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute to Dr. Dre'.

Celebrating not only his own versatile musicianship but that of his collaborators and friends, 'What It Is' is a collection of tracks showcasing the best Sly5thAve. From the NYC-Texas inspired sounds of "More Or Less" featuring prolific New York rapper Marlon Craft to the politically charged Brazilian-Portuguese "Expatria" recorded with Grammy-nominated Thalma de Freitas , the album spans a myriad of genres. Paired with instrumental interludes, 'What It Is' includes impressive features from Denitia ScienZe and Lexus . A sought-after collaborator himself, Sly5thAve has attained much respect from his work with a host of highly fêted musicians including; Prince (as a member of the New Power Generation Band), Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, The Dave Brubeck Quartet, Taylor Swift, Janelle Monáe, Freddie Gibbs and Quantic.

