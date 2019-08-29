VIDEO: Watch Justin Bieber Perform a Gospel Song in Church!

Justin Bieber is getting in touch with his spiritual side. The pop singer posted an Instagram video featuring himself singing a gospel tune during a church service. Watch the video below!

The singer wrote:

Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together