VIDEO: Watch Jimmy Fallon Join Chris Stapleton in a Performance of 'You Should Probably Leave'

Chris Stapleton returned to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last night to perform "You Should Probably Leave" with very special guest Jimmy Fallon.

The performance adds to yet another triumphant year for Stapleton, who leads nominees at the 55th Annual CMA Awards with nominations in five categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over), Single of the Year ("Starting Over") and Song of the Year ("Starting Over"), while also earning additional producer credits in both the Album of the Year and Single of the Year categories.

Moreover, Stapleton is currently in the midst of his extensive "All-American Road Show" tour. Of recent performances, the Charlotte Observer praises, "In a live setting, Chris Stapleton is a bit of a revelation, vocally and sonically, able to produce note-perfect facsimiles of the already-astounding studio versions of his Southern rock and outlaw country and bluegrass songs," and went on to praise him as, "the soul of the show, the deliverer of raw, powerful, beautiful lyrics by way of one of the most uniquely arresting voices in country music today," while the Austin American-Statesman asserts, "there's probably no better touring act in country music at present."

Upcoming "All-American Road Show" stops include New York's Madison Square Garden, two nights at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and Washington State's Gorge Amphitheatre as well as "A Concert for Kentucky"-a special performance to be held at University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on April 23, 2022.

The concert is the first ever held at UK's Kroger Field and will feature very special guests Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola. 100% of the concert's net proceeds will benefit Stapleton's newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.

Watch the performance here: