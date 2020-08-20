VIDEO: Watch Fever Queen's 'You, You'

THE WORLD OF FEVER QUEEN is due Sept 10 on First To Knock.

Today, Fever Queen has shared her new video,"You, You." Fever Queen's The World of Fever Queen is due out on September 10, 2020 via First To Knock.

Check out the video below!

Fever Queen is the music and moods of Chicago-based songwriter Eleanor Rose Lee. On her debut album, The World of Fever Queen, Lee conjures up stark, psychy sounds and knockout melodies that cohere into a singular, one-woman vision of love, dreams, and hesitations.

Journaling her entire life, Lee sees music as an extension of a larger project. The World of Fever Queen is a document of her life traveling and working across America. Mid-century melodies draw upon Lee's childhood singing in choirs in the Midwest. Sparse instrumentation evokes cold nights of getting weird in Chicago's DIY scene. The album's surfy wash taps into the bleached energy Lee found in her days farming in Hawaii and cutting hair in California. Torch songs, like "Love Last," are set in America's burnt-out husk, along dark highways and desolate lake shores. Layered vocals and two cover interludes-Brenda Lee's "I'm Sorry" and Lee Hazlewood's "For One Moment"-ratchet up the atmosphere even further.

Lee prizes emotion above all else. And through her work as a songwriter and adept multi-instrumentalist, she elevates life's emotions into a vibrant, and palpable, psychedelic world. The World of Fever Queen is Lee's intimate journal made into sound.

Fever Queen

The World of Fever Queen

(First To Knock)

Street Date: September 10, 2020

[click here to pre-order the LP]

Track List:

1. Cerulean

2. You, You

3. I'm Sorry

4. Night Vision

5. Good Vision

6. Love Last

7. Bear Dream

8. Steam

9. Charmer

10. For One Moment

11. Demolition

12. Gravities

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You