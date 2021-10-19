VIDEO: Watch Duran Duran's New Music Video for 'Anniversary'

Duran Duran share the incredible new video for 'ANNIVERSARY', directed by BAFTA-winning artist, photographer and filmmaker, Alison Jackson, whose widely published work explores the cult of celebrity, using highly-styled lookalikes and actors, and is taken from their upcoming fifteenth studio album 'FUTURE PAST', set for global release on October 22.

The video was shot over three days at the historic Belvoir Castle in the UK, which dates back to the 11th century. Graciously opening its doors to a wealth of celebrity lookalikes, Alison Jackson created lavish scenes of pure decadence, which are wonderfully provocative, and underlined with a healthy sense of humour.

Watch what Elton John, The Queen, Daniel Craig, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and a host of others get up to in one long weekend with Simon, John, Nick and Roger!

Additionally, on October 21 at NOON PT/3PM ET, a special livestream event via Dreamstage will include an exclusive, live Q&A with the band and former Billboard editor and beloved radio host, Larry Flick, as they reveal untold stories about their time together.

They will be joined by Alison Jackson for the global premiere of 'Double Take' - a half-hour documentary film by award-winning director, Gerry Fox and Una Burnand, that gives viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and hard work that went into making the band's sensational music video for their latest single, 'ANNIVERSARY'.

FUTURE PAST will be available on all digital platforms, as well as in a variety of physical formats: standard CD, cassette, a limited edition deluxe hardback book CD featuring three additional tracks, and colored vinyl. It will also be available in immersive Sony 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music HD, TIDAL HiFi, and Deezer HiFi.

Watch the new music video here: