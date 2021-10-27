VIDEO: Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'The River' on THE LATE SHOW

Bruce Springsteen performed his song "River" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Springsteen also performs the song on the upcoming, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert" concert film, which will be released November 16.

Legendary performances by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the September 1979 MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) benefit concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Features all 13 songs performed over two nights, ten never before released, transferred and edited from original No Nukes film footage and restored in HD, with remixed and remastered audio.

Springsteen recently completed a sold-out run on Broadway with his hit show Springsteen on Broadway.

