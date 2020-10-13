VIDEO: War on Women Release New Video for 'White Lies'

Preparing for the October 30th release of their essential new album.

As they prepare for the October 30th release of their essential new album Wonderful Hell, War On Women have premiered another single. Today, the track "White Lies" is unveiled alongside an extraordinary music video featuring Baltimore artist Landis Expandis, from the synth trio Landis Harry Larry (Landis and his two digital clones, Harry and Larry), which was formed after the pandemic lockdown as a way to continue to safely play music as a band and create videos (and formerly of the All Mighty Senators). War On Women enlisted him to create and star in this visionary new music video, both as an artist and as a person affected by the issues discussed in the song.

Wonderful Hell- out digitally October 30th + physically on November 13th via Bridge Nine- is a call to action, even when every step forward feels like it's met with a landslide back. The album includes anthemic songs that tackle systemic racism, acknowledge the natural feelings of wanting to give up or self-destruct in the face of insurmountable adversity, and some that aim straight at the jugular of gender disparity. And while War On Women offers listeners space to vent their anxieties and frustrations, they ultimately challenge them to find their inner strength and build the world they want to live in rather than burn down what's left of this one. "The thing is, we don't have a do over," Potter says. "We don't have a time machine. We can't snap our fingers and start from some other place. All we have is right here, right now. So what can you do right here, right now, to help?" So take a breath, recharge, and then join War On Women- because it's time to raise some Wonderful Hell.

Look for Wonderful Hell to be available digitally on October 30th, 2020 (+ on physical formats on November 13th, 2020). Pre-orders are available here, and more news and music will be coming soon from War On Women. Re-visit the music video for the album's title track "Wonderful Hell" on YouTube.

Watch the video for "White Lies" below.

Wonderful Hell Track Listing:

1. Aqua Tofana

2. Milk and Blood

3. Wonderful Hell

4. This Stolen Land

5. White Lies

6. Big Words

7. Seeds

8. Her?

9. In Your Path

10. The Ash is Not the End

11. Demon

View More Music Stories Related Articles